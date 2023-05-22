Members of One Direction Reportedly Just Recorded New Music Together

Hearts broke around the world when One Direction announced they were going on "hiatus" following their last tour as a band in 2015.

Since then, hopes for a reunion have been rife among fans (hi), hopes which were promptly slashed time after time—like when we thought we would finally get something for their 10-year anniversary in 2020, but all we got was a website full of memories from brighter times.

But now, it's looking like we might be able to hope once more, because a report has emerged that band members Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson recently hopped into the studio with Liam Payne (he of "I used to be in 1D, now I'm free" fame).

Sources told The Sun that, while Payne was working on his second solo studio album in Los Angeles, his former bandmates came to hang out or jam or something, and ended up contributing vocals to one of the songs.

"Liam is great pals with Niall and Louis, so loved catching up with them while they were all in L.A.," an insider said.

"Being in the studio together felt natural, so they all jumped on a track.

"It was second nature to them singing together and felt like old times. They had a right laugh.

"Producers are hoping Liam includes it on his finished album, fans will love it."

"Love" is putting it mildly, if you ask me.

News of Payne's upcoming album comes amid what sounds like a happier season for the singer, who recently revealed that he is "over 100 days" sober.

"I feel amazing. I feel really, really good," he told iFL TV. "The support from the fans and everything has been really, really good, so I'm super happy."

Of course, those with a soft spot for former band members Harry Styles and Zayn Malik will be disappointed to hear that they were not included in the mini reunion, but here's hoping all five boys are thriving on whichever path they choose.