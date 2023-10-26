Paris Hilton Clapped Back at People Being Weirdos About Her Baby's Head

Paris Hilton became a mom for the first time in January 2023, and by all accounts, she could not be happier parenting her little boy Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum (quite the epic name, I'm sure you'll agree).

Unfortunately, though, in the same way that Hilton herself has often found herself on the receiving end of trolling comments online and in the press, some people seem to think it's totally fine to heap criticism on her nine-month-old. Um, hello? In no world is that fine?

Anyway, moving on. The hotel heiress recently posted a bunch of adorable photos of herself holding Phoenix (in a lil' Burberry t-shirt!) on Instagram, as any proud mom might do.

But as TikTok creator @stephwithdadeets pointed out in a subsequent video, the comment section on that Instagram post was so weird, with tons of grown adults commenting on the size of Phoenix' head.

Some people were making jokes about the kid's head, but others were fully trying to diagnose him with various conditions. Yes, that's right, based on a bunch of photos on Instagram. Help.

@stephwithdadeets said, "So now people have moved on to bullying a baby. A baby that most likely gets probably some of the best health care, like, ever? I'm going to take a wild guess and say Paris Hilton has probably gotten her baby checked for any and everything."

She added, "You know, he just has a big head because he has a small body and he's gonna grow into it," and concluded, "Leave Phoenix alone."

Hilton herself commented on this, writing, "There are some sick people in this world. My angel is perfectly healthy. And yes, of course he has been to a doctor, he just has a large brain."

Hope that clears things up?????