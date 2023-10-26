Paris Hilton Clapped Back at People Being Weirdos About Her Baby's Head

Paris Hilton became a mom for the first time in January 2023, and by all accounts, she could not be happier parenting her little boy Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum (quite the epic name, I'm sure you'll agree).
Unfortunately, though, in the same way that Hilton herself has often found herself on the receiving end of trolling comments online and in the press, some people seem to think it's totally fine to heap criticism on her nine-month-old. Um, hello? In no world is that fine?
Anyway, moving on. The hotel heiress recently posted a bunch of adorable photos of herself holding Phoenix (in a lil' Burberry t-shirt!) on Instagram, as any proud mom might do.
But as TikTok creator @stephwithdadeets pointed out in a subsequent video, the comment section on that Instagram post was so weird, with tons of grown adults commenting on the size of Phoenix' head.
Some people were making jokes about the kid's head, but others were fully trying to diagnose him with various conditions. Yes, that's right, based on a bunch of photos on Instagram. Help.
@stephwithdadeets said, "So now people have moved on to bullying a baby. A baby that most likely gets probably some of the best health care, like, ever? I'm going to take a wild guess and say Paris Hilton has probably gotten her baby checked for any and everything."
She added, "You know, he just has a big head because he has a small body and he's gonna grow into it," and concluded, "Leave Phoenix alone."
Hilton herself commented on this, writing, "There are some sick people in this world. My angel is perfectly healthy. And yes, of course he has been to a doctor, he just has a large brain."
Hope that clears things up?????
@stephwithdadeets ♬ original sound - Stephanie Tleiji
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Angelina Jolie Is Officially a Fashion Designer
The actress worked alongside Gabriela Hearst.
By Jewel Elizabeth
-
The Founder of Classic Six Wants You to Buy Less
In a world of excess options, Diana LoMonaco invested her life savings into a fashion venture that focuses on just six elevated staples.
By Tanya Benedicto Klich
-
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel’s 11th Wedding Anniversary Overshadowed by Britney Spears’ Memoir Release: “It Has Been a Bit Stressful”
“Britney’s book coming out with all the revelations coming from it has not been the best for his anniversary celebrations.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Paris Hilton Says She's "So Proud" of Britney Spears for Writing Her Memoir
The two have been friends for years.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Paris Hilton’s Secret to Her Success Will Probably Surprise You
“It’s just part of my superpower.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Paris Hilton Tweets Photos from Her and Kim Kardashian's Ibiza Trip in 2006
"That's hot."
By Cara Zimmerman