Paris Hilton's 'Slivmas Vibes' Include Matching PJs and a Bow Worn As a Dress
That's hot.
Paris Hilton celebrated Christmas as only Paris Hilton can: with dueling looks that are super-sexy and super-sweet. The heiress spent Christmas Eve declaring her "presence is a present" and wearing nothing but a giant red bow.
Naturally, Hilton added the #Slivmas hashtag, a nod to her original slang creation, a mix of "slay" and "live" (as in, living your best life).
On Christmas Day, though, Hilton's attire was decidedly more family-friendly. The media personality and her husband, Carter Reum, sported matching pajamas with their two children, 22-month-old Phoenix and 13-month-old London.
"Serving Slivmas vibes with my #CutesieCrew," Hilton captioned her Instagram post. "Phoenix, London, Carter & I are ready to slay the holidays! Wishing you all a season that’s hot, happy, and full of love!"
Last year, Hilton and Reum debuted their first-ever family-of-four Christmas card, complete with (what else?) another set of matching pajamas. (And yes, she called it "Slivmas" last year, too.)
"I've always dreamt of this moment, and we can't wait to start our own family traditions, celebrate the holidays, and ring in the new year," Hilton told People at the time. One Christmas later, the family is doing just that. There's only one thing to say about it: That's hot.
Meghan is a freelance news writer at Marie Claire. Her work has also ppeared in Bustle, Refinery29, Popsugar, and other outlets. When she isn't writing, Meghan runs a community for plus-size people in the Raleigh-Durham area of North Carolina.
