Penélope Cruz’s Angelic Chanel Gown Is Still On Our Minds, 48 Hours Later

This year’s Gotham Awards was a feast for the eyes in terms of fashion, and Penélope Cruz was a standout among standouts. Her ethereal white lace gown by Chanel was angelic and pulled straight from the runway—specifically from the fashion house’s Fall/Winter 2023 Ready-to-Wear collection.
The semi-sheer look features long sleeves and a high, frilly neckline. Cruz—a longtime ambassador for Chanel—wore the creation button up from neck to skirt, and the dress was worn over a white slip. She accessorized in all silver—earrings, necklace, and rings; her earrings featured Chanel’s signature camelia.
Cruz—who next stars in the Ferrari biopic, out next month—was joined at the Gotham Awards by Ferrari costars Adam Driver and Shailene Woodley. Cruz plays Laura Ferrari, wife of Driver’s Enzo Ferrari, who founded the legendary sports car manufacturer. The Ferraris were married from 1923 until Laura’s death in 1978, and The Los Angeles Times calls Cruz’s performance “the beating heart” of the film.
Of her character, “The more I found out about her, the more compassion I had for her,” Cruz told the outlet. “She was betrayed. She survived the biggest pain a human being can experience—the loss of a child. And she kept the business together, something that she considered also her home. I think the movie was a beautiful homage to a survivor.”
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
The Crown's Version of Princess Kate Forgot One Crucial Beauty Detail
Hint: It's a missing accessory from the day she met Prince William.
By Sophia Vilensky
-
32 Times Destiny’s Child Slayed in Matching Outfits
Nobody did '90s and '00s style like Destiny's Child.
By Katherine J. Igoe
-
The 32 Best Celebrity Updo Hairstyles to Show Your Stylist
For all occasions: Wedding, fancy dinner, party where you'll see your ex.
By Katherine J. Igoe