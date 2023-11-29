Penélope Cruz’s Angelic Chanel Gown Is Still On Our Minds, 48 Hours Later

This year’s Gotham Awards was a feast for the eyes in terms of fashion, and Penélope Cruz was a standout among standouts. Her ethereal white lace gown by Chanel was angelic and pulled straight from the runway—specifically from the fashion house’s Fall/Winter 2023 Ready-to-Wear collection.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The semi-sheer look features long sleeves and a high, frilly neckline. Cruz—a longtime ambassador for Chanel—wore the creation button up from neck to skirt, and the dress was worn over a white slip. She accessorized in all silver—earrings, necklace, and rings; her earrings featured Chanel’s signature camelia.

Cruz—who next stars in the Ferrari biopic, out next month—was joined at the Gotham Awards by Ferrari costars Adam Driver and Shailene Woodley. Cruz plays Laura Ferrari, wife of Driver’s Enzo Ferrari, who founded the legendary sports car manufacturer. The Ferraris were married from 1923 until Laura’s death in 1978, and The Los Angeles Times calls Cruz’s performance “the beating heart” of the film.

Of her character, “The more I found out about her, the more compassion I had for her,” Cruz told the outlet. “She was betrayed. She survived the biggest pain a human being can experience—the loss of a child. And she kept the business together, something that she considered also her home. I think the movie was a beautiful homage to a survivor.”