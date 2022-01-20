Pete Davidson is an SNL star, with like a ton of TV and movie credits to his name. He's funny, a mental health advocate, and seemingly an all-around nice guy. He's also—let's be clear about this—an attractive man.

Despite all these credentials, people have been vastly perplexed about how Davidson manages to woo so many beautiful, accomplished women. I mean, totally, who would want to date a funny famous guy who looks great on a red carpet, right? Talk about settling.

Thankfully, the comedian—who has been linked to Ariana Grande, Phoebe Dynevor, Kaia Gerber and Kate Beckinsale, and is currently dating Kim Kardashian—is taking the comments in his stride.

Appearing at the 9th Annual Patrice O’Neal Comedy Benefit Concert, Davidson put forth a theory about what makes him such a catch. "There seems to be a curiosity about me, is what my friends tell me," he said (via Us Weekly). "I was trying to figure out how to explain myself to someone because I was doing an interview."

The best image he could come up with was the discount DVD bin in a 7-Eleven store, which would typically feature a bunch of movies that nobody would ever want to watch, as well as—say—Tropic Thunder.

This movie, to Davidson, is a "classic" that "doesn’t belong in the trash"—just like him. Nobody puts Petey in a corner... of the trash can. Or a better joke than that (there's a reason he's the comedian and not me, OK?) "I’m Tropic Thunder," Davidson theorized. "I’m the diamond in the trash. It’s a steal." Kardashian is a lucky lady.