Pete Davidson Has a Theory for Why He Does So Well With Women: "I’m The Diamond in The Trash"
I mean, being funny helps.
By Iris Goldsztajn published
Pete Davidson is an SNL star, with like a ton of TV and movie credits to his name. He's funny, a mental health advocate, and seemingly an all-around nice guy. He's also—let's be clear about this—an attractive man.
Despite all these credentials, people have been vastly perplexed about how Davidson manages to woo so many beautiful, accomplished women. I mean, totally, who would want to date a funny famous guy who looks great on a red carpet, right? Talk about settling.
Thankfully, the comedian—who has been linked to Ariana Grande, Phoebe Dynevor, Kaia Gerber and Kate Beckinsale, and is currently dating Kim Kardashian—is taking the comments in his stride.
Appearing at the 9th Annual Patrice O’Neal Comedy Benefit Concert, Davidson put forth a theory about what makes him such a catch. "There seems to be a curiosity about me, is what my friends tell me," he said (via Us Weekly). "I was trying to figure out how to explain myself to someone because I was doing an interview."
The best image he could come up with was the discount DVD bin in a 7-Eleven store, which would typically feature a bunch of movies that nobody would ever want to watch, as well as—say—Tropic Thunder.
This movie, to Davidson, is a "classic" that "doesn’t belong in the trash"—just like him. Nobody puts Petey in a corner... of the trash can. Or a better joke than that (there's a reason he's the comedian and not me, OK?) "I’m Tropic Thunder," Davidson theorized. "I’m the diamond in the trash. It’s a steal." Kardashian is a lucky lady.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author whose work has appeared in InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Stylist, HelloGiggles, SheKnows, Metro, Fabulous, Nicki Swift, POPSUGAR, Alma and more. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Britney Spears' Lawyer Wrote a Cease and Desist Letter to Jamie Lynn Over "Misleading and Outrageous Claims" Made in New Memoir
An entertainment lawyer weighs in on the move.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Charles Is "Desperate" to See Grandchildren Archie and Lilibet, Royal Source Says
He's never met Lili in person.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Meghan Markle Probably Declined to Stay With Prince Charles Because It Would Be Too "Awkward," Royal Expert Says
To be fair, I wouldn't want to be at *that* breakfast table.
By Iris Goldsztajn