Pete Davidson Is Back on Instagram and Only Follows 2 People—Including Kim Kardashian
And... Sebastian Stan?
Pete Davidson quit social media in 2018, because he didn't love what it did for his mental health.
"No there's nothing wrong," he wrote on his Instagram Stories ahead of quitting the platform (via CNN). "No nothing happened. No there's nothing cryptic about anything. I just don't wanna be on Instagram anymore. Or on any social media platform. The internet is an evil place and it doesn't make me feel good.
"Why should I spend any time on negative energy when my real life is f***ing lit. The fact that I even have to say this proves my point. I love you all and I'm sure I'll be back at some point. :) your neighborhood goon, Pete."
Now that he's dating one of the world's most prominent social media users, Kim Kardashian, it makes sense that Davidson is reconsidering his stance. He has now rejoined Instagram under the handle @pmd, but he's not jumping all the way back in any time soon.
Davidson rejoined a couple of days ago, and has since amassed 1.6 million followers, while only following two accounts himself. He obviously followed Kardashian, whom he has been in a relationship with since the fall, as well as—ahem—Sebastian Stan? (FYI, Stan is best known for his role in Marvel movies, and is currently starring as Tommy Lee on Pam & Tommy.)
There is no known link between Davidson and Stan, making the follow extremely out of left field. "I am prepared to spend far too much time wondering why Pete Davidson is only following two people on his new Instagram account, and one of them is Sebastian Stan," tweeted entertainment editor Caralynn Lippo. Let's hope we all find out soon.
A post shared by Flavor Flav ⏰ (@flavorflavofficial)
A photo posted by on
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Sophie Turner Stuns in Knit Dress While Out With Joe Jonas
My new favorite color is green, suddenly.
By Gabrielle Ulubay
-
UGG Just Released a Sustainable New Apparel Collection
Both my 2008 self and my 2022 self are crying.
By Gabrielle Ulubay
-
The Cast of 'Inventing Anna': Your Guide
The new Netflix series is full of your favorite Shondaland actors.
By Quinci LeGardye
-
James Blunt Threatened to Release New Music on Spotify If They Didn't Remove Joe Rogan's Podcast
Spotify execs are shaking in their boots.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Meghan Markle's Instagram Post Reportedly Left Camilla “Very Upset”
The incident may have been the cause of a falling out between the two last year.
By Marie Claire Editors
-
Britney Spears Celebrates Conservatorship Win With Cartwheels and Horseback Riding
A judge ruled that she could choose her own representation.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Lizzo Just Shared an Unedited Naked Selfie To "Change The Conversation About Beauty Standards"
“Normally I would fix my belly and smooth my skin but baby I wanted show u how I do it au natural.”
By Korin Miller
-
Jessie J Shared A Naked Instagram Selfie To Celebrate Her 33rd Birthday
She looked sensational.
By Korin Miller
-
The 10 Most Followed Celebrities on Instagram In 2022
The stars getting all our double-taps.
By Bianca Rodriguez
-
Kate Beckinsale Just Showed Off Her Toned Abs and Clapped Back at an Instagram Troll
The Guilty Party actress had the best response ever.
By Korin Miller
-
Elizabeth Hurley, 55, Just Showed Off Her Toned Abs In A Semi-Topless Bikini Instagram
"How could I resist?"
By Emily Shiffer