Pete Davidson Is Back on Instagram and Only Follows 2 People—Including Kim Kardashian

Pete Davidson quit social media in 2018, because he didn't love what it did for his mental health.

"No there's nothing wrong," he wrote on his Instagram Stories ahead of quitting the platform (via CNN). "No nothing happened. No there's nothing cryptic about anything. I just don't wanna be on Instagram anymore. Or on any social media platform. The internet is an evil place and it doesn't make me feel good.

"Why should I spend any time on negative energy when my real life is f***ing lit. The fact that I even have to say this proves my point. I love you all and I'm sure I'll be back at some point. :) your neighborhood goon, Pete."

Now that he's dating one of the world's most prominent social media users, Kim Kardashian, it makes sense that Davidson is reconsidering his stance. He has now rejoined Instagram under the handle @pmd, but he's not jumping all the way back in any time soon.

Davidson rejoined a couple of days ago, and has since amassed 1.6 million followers, while only following two accounts himself. He obviously followed Kardashian, whom he has been in a relationship with since the fall, as well as—ahem—Sebastian Stan? (FYI, Stan is best known for his role in Marvel movies, and is currently starring as Tommy Lee on Pam & Tommy.)

There is no known link between Davidson and Stan, making the follow extremely out of left field. "I am prepared to spend far too much time wondering why Pete Davidson is only following two people on his new Instagram account, and one of them is Sebastian Stan," tweeted entertainment editor Caralynn Lippo. Let's hope we all find out soon.