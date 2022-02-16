Kim Kardashian's Boyfriend Pete Davidson Has Apparently Received the Kardashian Family Seal of Approval

They're a welcoming bunch, but still.

Kim Kardashian returns to her hotel on November 03, 2021 in New York City.
(Image credit: Getty/Gotham)
Iris Goldsztajn
By
published

Good news for Kim Kardashian!

Her boyfriend, Pete Davidson, has reportedly been accepted into the close fold of her ultra-famous family, the Kardashian-Jenners.

"Pete is getting close with Kim's family and they really like him," a source tells E! News.

Kris, Corey and her many siblings apparently "love this new relationship for Kim and the way he treats her," the source continues. "They just want Kim to be happy and he has made her very happy."

This is all super wholesome, and I'm very happy for everybody involved.

As if to prove E! News' source right, Davidson sent Kim's sister Khloé, who recently broke up with Tristan Thompson, a lovely bunch of roses to cheer her up on Valentine's Day. Khloé showed off the sweet gesture on her Instagram Story to thank him, further confirming that the Kardashians are totally on board with KiKi's new beau.

Kim and Pete have been dating since the fall, shortly after they starred in a Saturday Night Live skit together. They have been going on a ton of fun dates together in both New York and Los Angeles, and have even flown off to the Bahamas to soak up a little sun.

Several sources have described how happy Kim is in this new relationship, which apparently serves as a balm to the soul after the stress of her divorce from Kanye West.

Kim "is falling for" Pete, a source told Us Weekly in November. "He makes her feel good and she’s excited to see what happens." So am I, Kim. So am I.

Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn

Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Marie Claire (US) is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.