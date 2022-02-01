Pete Davidson Is Looking at Houses in L.A. as Kim Kardashian Romance Gets "Serious"
Big step!
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's relationship seems to have been a smooth-sailing affair so far, but there is a teensy-tinsy insignificant issue to contend with: the fact that they live on different coasts. Like I said, teensy-tinsy.
Kardashian and Davidson have done what they could to meet up in his hometown of New York City (more specifically, Staten Island) and hers of Los Angeles (more specifically, Calabasas), and have also jetted off on an island vacation together, but obviously as the relationship progresses, discussions need to be had about the whole long-distance thing.
Apparently, Davidson is one step ahead of us all, and currently on the market for a home in the City of Angels.
"Pete’s been spending more time in L.A. to be close to Kim, and he’s looking to find a place there," an insider tells Us Weekly. "They’ve definitely gotten serious."
OMG, imagine if he's, like, buying a house from someone at The Oppenheim Group and it all features on The Kardashians?? Wouldn't that be the coolest Kardashian/Selling Sunset crossover ever????
Anyway, this "serious" business is actually kind of big news: Up until now, it seemed like the two were mostly having a fun time together, but moving across the country for one another? That definitely doesn't say "fling."
To be fair, one source did say that the SKIMS founder was "falling for" the SNL star back in November, so I should probably have caught on at that stage. What can I say, I can be slow on the uptake sometimes. SORRY.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
