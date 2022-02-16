Pete Davidson Sent Khloé Kardashian Roses for Valentine's Day Amid Tristan Thompson Drama
She is loved.
Khloé Kardashian has had a rough past few months. Her on-again off-again partner and the father of her daughter True, Tristan Thompson, was caught up in a paternity scandal where he was established as dad to Texas woman Maralee Nichols' child. Timeline-wise, it seems the baby was conceived while Thompson and Khloé were still together. The two have since split up.
As many of us can attest, getting through Valentine's Day after a fresh and painful breakup isn't the most pleasant of experiences, so Khloé's loved ones sweetly knew to show her how loved she is on the official day of love.
Posting on her Instagram Story, the Good American founder showed off the mountains and mountains of flowers, mostly roses, she received from various extended family members. There were some from Penelope Disick, Kourtney's daughter, and some from Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott and their two children.
But most notably—and adorably—there was a very large bunch of pink flowers from none other than Pete Davidson, Kim's boyfriend of several months. Over a photo of the bouquet, Khloé wrote, "The sweetest! Thank you Pete" with pink hearts.
It's so touching that the comedian thought to gift his "sister-in-law"—for lack of a better term—a pick-me-up when he knew she wouldn't be having the best day.
It's also lovely to see that Davidson has been fully accepted by Kim's family since they started dating. Of course, we already knew this, since the couple posed alongside matriarch Kris Jenner in an Instagram photo posted by Flavor Flav a few months back. But still! Gotta love a happy family.
