Prince Harry Still "Longs for That Association" With the Royal Family, Expert Claims

Prince Harry has been extremely critical of the Royal Family in recent months, letting us know his side of the story, and the hurt he and his wife Meghan Markle experienced while they were working royals.

That's why people have been surprised that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were so keen for their children to bear royal titles (they officially became Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet this month).

But for two royal commentators, the point is that Harry still wants to be a part of the Royal Family; he just wants it to be different, and easier than it was for him growing up.

Speaking on the Pod Save the King podcast, co-host Zoe Forsey said, "This is a sign that Harry and Meghan want their children to still have those royal ties, which suggests that—however much they've criticized, what they've been through and their treatment—those links are still important to them" (via Express).

Co-host Russell Myers agreed with Forsey, saying, "I think Harry still longs for that association [with the Royal Family]."

He continued, "I think Harry said that, by his father's own admission, he had failed him at certain points and perhaps he would have done things differently along the way.

"But Harry longs for this association and he's hoping that it can be different for his children. But by the same token, how can he think that when he believes the Royal Family is not changing its ways?"

While promoting his memoir Spare, Prince Harry told ITV's Tom Bradby that he wanted to reconcile with the royals. He said, "It never needed to get to this point. I’ve had conversations, I’ve written letters, I’ve written emails, and everything."

The coronation, to which the Sussexes have been invited, could be a good opportunity to build bridges, but royal commentators aren't exactly optimistic on that front. So that's where we're at.