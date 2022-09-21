Prince Harry Looked Filled With "Grief" and "Regret" as He Looked at Prince William During Queen's Funeral, Body Language Expert Suggests

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
During the Queen's funeral, Prince Harry stood behind his brother William and next to his wife Meghan Markle—and for the estranged royal, the event was difficult in more ways than one.
For body language expert Judi James, it was especially painful for Harry to be in such close physical proximity to William but still feel the very real divide between them since he and Meghan moved to California.
"During the service [Harry] was dabbing tears as well as tending to look around a lot and there were at least two occasions when his gaze that was more of a stare appeared directed at William," James told The Sun.
"His expression suggested sadness and possible regret."
After the service, James believes Harry had a really hard time again.
"Standing in line he watched as the brother he had once been so close to, the nephew he had adored playing with, and the sister-in-law he had viewed as his own sister filed in front of him with not one glance in his direction," she continued.
"His face seemed to pucker into a more intense signal of grief and his lips sucked in again."
Thankfully, Harry had his faithful wife by his side, ready to provide him the comfort he was missing. We saw this in the way they held hands for much of the ceremony (to the strange outrage of legions of royal watchers), but James spotted other ways the duchess helped her husband get through this difficult time.
"Some words did pass between Prince Harry and Meghan during the service and it looked as though she was consoling him in his grief and distress," she told The Sun.
"She was clearly tuned into him in terms of being supportive, turning her head in his direction several times when he moved."
Being a regular family is hard enough without all the added complication of a royal line of succession to consider. As ever, I hope they can figure this all out and leave the hurt behind once and for all.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Confronting Unequal Pay: A 10-Step Guide for Women—and Their Allies
Black Women’s Equal Pay Day is not a celebration. My hope is that if we all continue to ask for what we want, we chip away at that wage gap, one Black woman—and ally—at a time.
By Minda Harts
-
Kate Middleton Won't Join Roger Federer for Their Charity Event This Week as Mourning Period Continues
Royals officially mourn the Queen until Monday.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have Left the U.K. After They Missed Archie and Lilibet "Like Crazy"
Reunited and it feels so good!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kate Middleton Won't Join Roger Federer for Their Charity Event This Week as Mourning Period Continues
Royals officially mourn the Queen until Monday.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have Left the U.K. After They Missed Archie and Lilibet "Like Crazy"
Reunited and it feels so good!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William and Princess Kate Won't Trust Harry and Meghan Until They "Acknowledge the Pain" Their Oprah Interview Caused, Source Says
It all sounds so messy.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry Looked "Excluded" During Queen's Funeral, But Prince William Offered a Small Peacemaking Gesture
Let's hope they can become friends again.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Camilla Seemed Unimpressed With Princess Charlotte During the Queen's Funeral
A lip reader analyzes the fleeting moment.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Meghan Markle Allegedly Requested a "One-to-One" Meeting With King Charles, Royal Expert Claims
Relations have been tense.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The Royal Family Shared a Poignant Photo of Queen Elizabeth With Her Parents, Sister and Husband as She's Laid to Rest Alongside Them
Beautiful.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Reportedly "Furious" That Children Archie and Lilibet Won't Get HRH Status
With titles comes a greater level of royal security.
By Iris Goldsztajn