Prince Harry Is "Hustling" to Remove Certain Stories From His Memoir After the Queen's Death, Royal Expert Claims

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Prince Harry's bombshell memoir has been delayed (or rumored to be delayed) more times than I can count, and royal watchers will be disappointed to hear that there may be yet another holdup following the Queen's death.
According to one royal expert, the Duke of Sussex may be trying to make edits to the tell-all book, so that he doesn't say anything that would cause too much offence to his estranged family members in the U.K.
"He is afraid that he’ll come off insensitive and he’s afraid that there will be backlash if he releases some of these stories right after the death of Queen Elizabeth as his father King Charles is trying to start his reign on a high note," Kinsey Schofield told GB News (via Express).
"We’re being told that he is hustling, trying to get some items removed, trying to work around some of the stories he’s told in his book.
"However, that just might not be an option at this time, if he really does want that fall release date close to Christmas to get the Christmas rush, those pages may already be on the printer."
There was talk of the memoir being published in December, but there have since been rumors that it may be delayed until 2023 out of respect for the late monarch.
Meanwhile, Meghan Markle had released three episodes of her highly anticipated Spotify podcast, Archetypes, when the Queen sadly passed. The duchess paused the release of further episodes to observe a period of mourning, and Schofield claims that she is also making some changes to make sure she doesn't say anything disrespectful.
"I have also heard that there are edits being made to Meghans’s upcoming podcast interviews to ensure that nothing insensitive or insulting is said in the direction of the Royal Family," Schofield continued.
"According to sources, Harry did not anticipate so much love for the family over the last few weeks.
"Harry is intimidated by the reaction, so much love for his grandmother and so much love for King Charles and Queen Consort, Camilla.
"He was taken aback by that and that’s what got him into this whirlwind."
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023: Our Favorite Looks
Cargo pants, experimental denim, and more.
By Emma Childs
-
Cream Bronzers for the Ultimate Blended Finish
Like you've just returned from vacation.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
2022's Sheer Trend Rages On
How to make it work for you.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
Meghan Markle "Thought She Was Going to Be the Beyoncé of the U.K.," Former Palace Insider Claims
Being a royal was very different from what she imagined.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Staff Reportedly Said They "Were Played" by the Royal Couple While Working for Them
A new book is revealing behind-the-scenes drama.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
People Like Prince William and Princess Kate More Than King Charles Because They're More "Approachable," Former Royal Butler Says
That definitely stands to reason.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The Queen Would Have Wanted Prince Harry and the Royal Family to "Patch Things Up" Before She Passed, Royal Author Says
Sadly, there's still tension there.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Meghan Markle Can't Win Because of "Systemic Racism," Commentator Says
Dr. Shola Mos-Shogbamimu weighs in.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
King Charles Is Allegedly Waiting to Decide on Archie and Lilibet's Titles Until Harry's Memoir and Netflix Series Are Released
So. Much. Drama.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William and Princess Kate Were Relieved That "The Drama Was Gone" When Harry and Meghan Left the U.K., Reportedly
Harsh.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kate Middleton Won't Join Roger Federer for Their Charity Event This Week as Mourning Period Continues
Royals officially mourn the Queen until Monday.
By Iris Goldsztajn