Prince Harry and King Charles' Rift Could Be Due to Changing Attitudes to Duty and Personal Happiness, Psychologist Says

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Tensions have run high between Prince Harry and his father Charles since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex decided to step down from their roles as senior royals, and there has been much commentary about the situation.
On the one hand, Harry and his wife Meghan have been praised by fans for pursuing their freedom and a life away from the hyper-regulated existence that comes with being a working royal.
On the other hand, they have made the object of virulent criticism for what some people see as their giving up on family.
But there's much more going on here than social media trolls might care to acknowledge, and it may be down to generational differences in balancing duty and happiness, according to one psychologist.
The distance between Harry and Charles is perhaps a "testimony to how powerful the shift in prioritizing one’s own personal happiness over tradition, in this case tradition that includes the tradition of the Royal Family and lineages that go along with that," Joshua Coleman, a psychologist and therapist, told the Guardian. "The desire to further one’s happiness is strong enough, unlike prior generations to give some people freedom."
Coleman explained that someone needs to take responsibility for the rift in order for anything to change, and suggested that it would be helpful for Charles as the parent to "acknowledge mistakes to the adult child," as well as demonstrate "empathy and responsibility where they show a kernel of truth in the child’s complaints."
Basically, there's no making up if you don't validate the other person's feelings, even if you disagree intellectually.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Meghan Markle Issues Trigger Warning as She Discusses Mental Health on New 'Archetypes' Episode
She spoke to Jenny Slate, Constance Wu, and Deepika Padukone.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale Includes My Favorite Bra
It's the only bra I wear, and for good reason.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
Princess Kate's Latest Zara Blazer Is on Sale Right Now
Royally good fashion that won't hurt your wallet.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Meghan Markle Issues Trigger Warning as She Discusses Mental Health on New 'Archetypes' Episode
She spoke to Jenny Slate, Constance Wu, and Deepika Padukone.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Meghan Markle's Treatment Is Evidence That Social Media Is "Safer for Abusers Than for Women," Says Digital Hate Expert
If you're a woman on social media, you already know.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Archie and Lilibet Sussex Could Get "Prince" and "Princess" Titles, But They Would "Come With a Caveat," Royal Author Says
That checks out.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Not Hustling to Drastically Edit Their Netflix Docuseries, Source Claims
They're just making the regular kind of edits, apparently.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry's Memoir "Won't See the Light of Day," Tina Brown Claims
I mean, I can see where she's coming from...
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's $14 Million Home Is a "Humble Cottage" Compared to Neighboring Houses, Tina Brown Claims
Um.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
King Charles Hired the Queen's Funeral Bagpiper to Wake Him Up Every Morning
A little light news to start your day.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry Joins Elton John and Other Celebrities in a Lawsuit Against Associated Newspapers
It's a breach of privacy claim.
By Iris Goldsztajn