Prince Harry Would Like a "Mediator" to Help Him and Prince William Fix Their Relationship, Royal Expert Says

Sadly, Prince William and Prince Harry haven't had a great relationship since the latter left the U.K. with his family.

They used to be super close, so it only makes sense that the Duke of Sussex is keen to repair things with his older brother. That said, it has gotten to a point where he doesn't feel they can do it without a bit of external help, apparently.

"Harry, I'm told, suggested perhaps that they might get some sort of a mediator in on sort of these talks, to make some progress," royal biographer Katie Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight. "It was something that he had suggested to his father. He's made it very clear that he wants to sort things out. He wants things to be improved."

Nicholl added, "I'm hearing that he wants to be over here for the queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June. I think, possibly, that suggestion of a mediator is probably less the relationship with his father, because his father is open to wanting to sort things out.

"I would imagine it's more to do with his brother. I would imagine that that idea of wanting a mediator is probably more to do with him and William. His relationship, really, is at a bit of a crossroads. We have been told for many months now that they're not close at the moment. It has been very, very difficult."

The royal expert cited the Cambridges being away on a skiing trip when the Sussexes made a pit stop in the U.K. to visit the Queen as an example of what the brothers' relationship is like these days. However, she doesn't believe this was a deliberate snub on Prince William's part.

"I think people will read into William, perhaps, deliberately not being here in that same week that his brother was coming over," she explained. "I don't think it was deliberately staged like that, personally, and I think William and Kate have a limited period of holiday. Over Easter, they wanted to take the children skiing.

"I think what wasn't clear, was that once Harry's trip was confirmed and it was all going ahead, William wasn't going to change his holiday plans to come back or cut short his holiday in order to see his brother."

Although it seems reasonable enough to not completely change your plans to fit around someone else's, Nicholl also reminded us that Prince William didn't invite Prince Harry to the party he threw for people who made the Princess Diana statue happen in 2021—so he may not have been deliberately trying to hurt his brother this time around, but it doesn't sound like he was going to go out of his way to see him, either.