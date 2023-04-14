Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Coronation RSVP Delay Was a "Power Game," Commentator Says

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly missed the deadline for coronation RSVPs.

They were meant to confirm whether or not they would be attending on April 3, and their decision didn't come to light until earlier this week. We now know that the Duke of Sussex will be at his father's coronation on May 6, but that the duchess will stay at home in California with their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

There are many potential explanations for this delay, such as their wanting to assure that they would feel safe and welcome at the event—which hasn't been such a given in recent years—and the fact that the big day also falls on Archie's fourth birthday.

But one royal commentator thinks that the Sussexes were waiting to answer on purpose. Although I'm no insider, I will say from the get-go that I don't particularly agree with that perspective.

"They were playing a game, of course they were. It’s about power," historian Tessa Dunlop told OK!.

"It’s a power game."

"They consider themselves above the rules.

"I’m sure with the potential viewing appeal of the coronation, they’re eye candy, they’re global brands, so they were holding out."

Certain sources have shared a different point of view, however.

For one person who spoke to the Telegraph, Harry's decision to come "is about showing up, showing support and being there for his father. It was a very personal decision, not a PR one."

For one friend, the move could even mark the beginning of a reconciliation between Prince Harry and King Charles. "Things are certainly moving in the right direction. Hopefully, the worst is over," the source said.

Meanwhile, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told The Sun that Harry had "no choice" but to attend, which he presumably meant in terms of if he wants to reconcile with his dad.

As you know, the Sussexes' relationship with the Royal Family at large has been largely deteriorating since their departure from the U.K. in early 2020. The coronation could help them build bridges, if they're open to it. Something about time and healing and wounds.