Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Coronation RSVP Delay Was a "Power Game," Commentator Says

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly missed the deadline for coronation RSVPs.
They were meant to confirm whether or not they would be attending on April 3, and their decision didn't come to light until earlier this week. We now know that the Duke of Sussex will be at his father's coronation on May 6, but that the duchess will stay at home in California with their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
There are many potential explanations for this delay, such as their wanting to assure that they would feel safe and welcome at the event—which hasn't been such a given in recent years—and the fact that the big day also falls on Archie's fourth birthday.
But one royal commentator thinks that the Sussexes were waiting to answer on purpose. Although I'm no insider, I will say from the get-go that I don't particularly agree with that perspective.
"They were playing a game, of course they were. It’s about power," historian Tessa Dunlop told OK!.
"It’s a power game."
"They consider themselves above the rules.
"I’m sure with the potential viewing appeal of the coronation, they’re eye candy, they’re global brands, so they were holding out."
Certain sources have shared a different point of view, however.
For one person who spoke to the Telegraph, Harry's decision to come "is about showing up, showing support and being there for his father. It was a very personal decision, not a PR one."
For one friend, the move could even mark the beginning of a reconciliation between Prince Harry and King Charles. "Things are certainly moving in the right direction. Hopefully, the worst is over," the source said.
Meanwhile, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told The Sun that Harry had "no choice" but to attend, which he presumably meant in terms of if he wants to reconcile with his dad.
As you know, the Sussexes' relationship with the Royal Family at large has been largely deteriorating since their departure from the U.K. in early 2020. The coronation could help them build bridges, if they're open to it. Something about time and healing and wounds.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Bella Hadid Threw Her Support Behind Ariana Grande After She Was Body-Shamed: "It's So Much Cooler to Be Kind"
You love to see it.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Drake Bell Is "Safe" After Being Reported "Missing and Endangered" in Daytona Beach
The actor has responded to the incident.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Pro Makeup Artists Agree—These Are the Eyeshadows That Make Hazel Eyes Pop
Glittering greens and golds.
By Brooke Knappenberger
-
Prince Harry Coming to the Coronation and Meghan Markle Skipping It "Was Always the Best Compromise," Royal Expert Says
Many people would probably agree.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Kate Had to "Put on a Brave Face" During "Awkward" Sussex Reunion: Royal Expert
It wasn't easy for anyone.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's U.S. Popularity Has Risen in the Polls, New Data Shows
Interesting!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Deepak Chopra Says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are "Struggling Right Now"
He hopes things calm down for the royal couple.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Coronation Plans Are Reportedly in "Chaos" as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have Yet to RSVP
Among other major hiccups.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The Late Queen Reportedly Had "Sharp Words" With Prince William After He Flew in a Helicopter With Prince George
Eek!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry Skipping the King's Coronation "Would Never Be Forgotten," Royal Expert Says
Seriously, where is their RSVP?
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
"Constant" Princess Kate Will Be a Successful Queen Thanks to Her Many Talents, Royal Expert Says
She's prepared for the role.
By Iris Goldsztajn