Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Probably Not "Enjoying" the Buzz Around Tom Bower's New Biography
He doesn't hold back.
Once in a while, a biography comes along that shakes members of the Royal Family to the core.
This was the case with Tina Brown's The Palace Papers a few months back, and it's the case again with Tom Bower's Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war between the Windsors (opens in new tab), which comes out on July 21 in the U.K. and is already causing more than its fair share of controversy.
Bower is known for painting incendiary portraits of his subjects, which have previously included Prince Charles and Simon Cowell. In Revenge, the author is expected to reveal elements of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex' marriage and royal exit that they likely don't want out in the open, as royal expert Christine Ross explains.
"Bower has spoken to some really interesting and unique sources for this book, giving us insights and access we haven't seen before," Ross tells Marie Claire.
"This book appears to be more about Meghan and Harry's evolution with their own stardom, rather than a retelling of their relationship with the Royal Family. Bower is showing us how Meghan and Harry wanted to live their lives, and unraveling how that went wrong and changed over the course of two years."
For Ross, the Sussexes will likely not be happy about the amount of attention Revenge is getting ahead of its release.
"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shown us time and time again that they want to control the narrative on their lives and their work, so I don't imagine they are enjoying the coverage this book is receiving," she says.
"The book seems to be getting a lot of interest on a topic that even the most ardent royal watchers were growing tired of. If he has spoken to sources who worked closely with the Sussexes, such as Sara Latham (opens in new tab), then there is certainly a new and interesting story to be told."
Latham was director of communications for the Sussexes from April 2019 until they stepped down from their royal duties, and now works as a special projects advisor to the Royal Household.
