Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Probably Not "Enjoying" the Buzz Around Tom Bower's New Biography

He doesn't hold back.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
(Image credit: Getty)
Iris Goldsztajn
By
published

Once in a while, a biography comes along that shakes members of the Royal Family to the core.

This was the case with Tina Brown's The Palace Papers a few months back, and it's the case again with Tom Bower's Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war between the Windsors (opens in new tab), which comes out on July 21 in the U.K. and is already causing more than its fair share of controversy.

Bower is known for painting incendiary portraits of his subjects, which have previously included Prince Charles and Simon Cowell. In Revenge, the author is expected to reveal elements of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex' marriage and royal exit that they likely don't want out in the open, as royal expert Christine Ross explains.

"Bower has spoken to some really interesting and unique sources for this book, giving us insights and access we haven't seen before," Ross tells Marie Claire.

"This book appears to be more about Meghan and Harry's evolution with their own stardom, rather than a retelling of their relationship with the Royal Family. Bower is showing us how Meghan and Harry wanted to live their lives, and unraveling how that went wrong and changed over the course of two years."

For Ross, the Sussexes will likely not be happy about the amount of attention Revenge is getting ahead of its release.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shown us time and time again that they want to control the narrative on their lives and their work, so I don't imagine they are enjoying the coverage this book is receiving," she says.

"The book seems to be getting a lot of interest on a topic that even the most ardent royal watchers were growing tired of. If he has spoken to sources who worked closely with the Sussexes, such as Sara Latham (opens in new tab), then there is certainly a new and interesting story to be told."

Latham was director of communications for the Sussexes from April 2019 until they stepped down from their royal duties, and now works as a special projects advisor to the Royal Household.

Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn

Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Marie Claire is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.