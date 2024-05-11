Prince Harry Subtly Snubs Father King Charles During Recent London Visit

Prince Harry apparently had something to say to his father King Charles, after the monarch was reportedly "too busy" to meet with his son during the Duke of Sussex's recent trip to London...and he used his attire to say it.

Recently, the Duke of Sussex was back in London to celebrate the tenth anniversary of his beloved Invictus Games. Prince Harry reportedly invited the royal members of his family to attend, including King Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton.



Prince Harry's father, brother, and sister-in-law apparently declined the invitation, however, and a spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex confirmed that the monarch would not find time to meet with his son during his brief U.K. visit.

“In response to the many inquiries and continued speculation on whether or not the duke will meet with his father while in the UK this week, it unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty’s full programme," the spokesperson said in a statement to The Telegraph: "The duke of course is understanding of his father’s diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon.”

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (wearing a Household Division regimental tie and medals including his Knight Commander of the Royal Victorian Order cross) attends The Invictus Games Foundation 10th Anniversary Service at St Paul's Cathedral on May 8, 2024 in London, England. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Instead of supporting the Duke on the 10-year anniversary of the Invictus Games, King Charles and members of the royal family attended the first garden party of the season at Buckingham Palace just a few miles away.



So Prince Harry walked into the Service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul’s Cathedral not flanked by his father or brother, but instead by his late mother Princess Diana's siblings.

During the event, the Duke of Sussex wore four distinct medals on his jacket: his Operational Service Medal for Afghanistan, Queen Elizabeth's Queen's Golden Jubilee Medal, Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee Medal, and Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee Medal, The Mirror reported at the time.

One metal was missing, however, and in an apparent snub to his father, King Charles: Prince Harry's King's Coronation Medal.

Shots. Fired.

Prince Harry attends The Invictus Games Foundation 10th Anniversary Service. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A royal insider told he Daily Beast the real reason King Charles did not make time to see his son is because Prince Harry is "forcing" him "to choose" between the Duke and his wife, Queen Camilla.

""Harry has made things very difficult for himself by saying such cruel and hurtful things about Camilla," the source said at the time. "Charles loves his sons, but he also loves his wife. The last few months have made it very clear how important she is; she has been the one propping up the whole edifice.”