Prince Louis Pulling Funny Faces at the Jubilee: In Pictures

The Jubilee was a joyous and long-awaited occasion for many as they celebrated the unprecedented 70-year reign of Queen Elizabeth II.

But that wasn't the only gift royal fans were treated to during the four-day weekend: Although we've seen a little more of Prince George and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge in the past few months, Prince Louis—at just four years old—has appeared much more rarely in public.

So when the youngest Cambridge kid was included in a number of Jubilee celebrations, onlookers were delighted—especially since this kid is kind of hilarious and clearly has a big personality already.

Throughout the various Jubilee events he was involved in, Prince Louis was seen pulling an impressive amount of funny faces at the cameras and at members of his family, prompting social media users to, as they are prone to do, immediately point out the meme-ability factor of the young prince.

"Prince Louis being iconic as always #PlatinumJubileePageant," tweeted one royal fan alongside a series of photos of the little boy.

"Love this photo of Mike Tindall teasing Prince Louis and making sure he’s well behaved for the #PlatinumJubileePageant," tweeted another, alongside the pic below:

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson / Getty)

"Prince George looks like he’s sending Louis on with five minutes to go to try get a winner, while William gives him the instructions," wrote someone else alongside the photo below, making a soccer (football) joke.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson / Getty)

"Prince Louis is the gift that keeps on giving #PlatinumJubileePageant," wrote someone else, and I'm inclined to agree. Consequently, please behold just a whole bunch of photos of little Louis being entirely iconic and memeable. You are so welcome.

Shushing Kate Middleton:

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby / Indigo / Getty)

Sticking his tongue out at his mom:

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby / Indigo / Getty)

Testing... the direction of the wind?

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby / Indigo / Getty)

Thumbing his nose:

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby / Indigo / Getty)

Yawning dramatically:

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby / Indigo / Getty)

Checking in with HQ:

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby / Indigo / Getty)

"Cosmic Eagle, do you copy?"

The face of unhappiness:

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby / Indigo / Getty)

Hear no evil, see no evil:

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby / Indigo / Getty)

Smooshing Mom's face:

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby / Indigo / Getty)

Shock:

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby / Indigo / Getty)

I don't know what this is, but it's funny:

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby / Indigo / Getty)

"You get a car, you get a car, everybody gets a car:"

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby / Indigo / Getty)

"Maybe this isn't so bad after all:"

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby / Indigo / Getty)

Big cuddles: