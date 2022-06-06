Prince Louis Pulling Funny Faces at the Jubilee: In Pictures
The boy is a walking meme.
The Jubilee was a joyous and long-awaited occasion for many as they celebrated the unprecedented 70-year reign of Queen Elizabeth II.
But that wasn't the only gift royal fans were treated to during the four-day weekend: Although we've seen a little more of Prince George and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge in the past few months, Prince Louis—at just four years old—has appeared much more rarely in public.
So when the youngest Cambridge kid was included in a number of Jubilee celebrations, onlookers were delighted—especially since this kid is kind of hilarious and clearly has a big personality already.
Throughout the various Jubilee events he was involved in, Prince Louis was seen pulling an impressive amount of funny faces at the cameras and at members of his family, prompting social media users to, as they are prone to do, immediately point out the meme-ability factor of the young prince.
"Prince Louis being iconic as always #PlatinumJubileePageant," tweeted one royal fan alongside a series of photos of the little boy.
"Love this photo of Mike Tindall teasing Prince Louis and making sure he’s well behaved for the #PlatinumJubileePageant," tweeted another, alongside the pic below:
"Prince George looks like he’s sending Louis on with five minutes to go to try get a winner, while William gives him the instructions," wrote someone else alongside the photo below, making a soccer (football) joke.
"Prince Louis is the gift that keeps on giving #PlatinumJubileePageant," wrote someone else, and I'm inclined to agree. Consequently, please behold just a whole bunch of photos of little Louis being entirely iconic and memeable. You are so welcome.
Shushing Kate Middleton:
Sticking his tongue out at his mom:
Testing... the direction of the wind?
Thumbing his nose:
Yawning dramatically:
Checking in with HQ:
"Cosmic Eagle, do you copy?"
The face of unhappiness:
Hear no evil, see no evil:
Smooshing Mom's face:
Shock:
I don't know what this is, but it's funny:
"You get a car, you get a car, everybody gets a car:"
"Maybe this isn't so bad after all:"
Big cuddles:
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
