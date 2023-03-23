Prince William Once Joked He Might Have Worn "A Comedy Beard and a Hat" to Attend a Concert Incognito

Prince William and Princess Kate love music (as do their kids), but they don't get to go to that many live concerts—for obvious reasons.

Appearing on the U.K.'s BBC Radio 1 back in 2017, Prince William made a few funny jokes, including saying that he was probably too old for Radio 1 now and had better switch to Radio 2 at his age. Radio 1 is known for playing current pop hits, while Radio 2 is all about the oldies. (I just googled what they're playing at the moment and it includes Daft Punk's "Get Lucky." If that counts as an oldie, I'm feeling ill all of a sudden.)

During the interview, the then-Cambridges also recalled attending Radio 1's Big Weekend festival in Bangor, Wales, and talked about the fact they can't go to concerts that often.

The host asked them if they'd ever worn "a comedy beard and a hat" to go incognito in a concert crowd, and William joked, "It has crossed my mind—who's to say we haven't done that already?" LOL, oh Wills.

Asked about whether they see many live performances, the royal said, "Unfortunately, that is a bit tricky to do. I've talked about going to Glastonbury before, because I do love my music, and Catherine as well."

The couple did remember going to see Coldplay at Wembley Stadium in London and said it was an "amazing" show.

Still, William said there was one silver lining to the fact they can't really go to concerts that much: "You know, I've got in enough trouble with my dancing recently, so it's best to keep away from that," he said.

Indeed, while the royal obviously has many talents, he isn't known for his amazing moves, and has often been teased for his "dad dancing"—even long before he was an actual dad.

William may not get to attend many concerts, but he has performed them in the past: He once revealed that he felt fairly embarrassed about the time Taylor Swift kinda forced him to join Jon Bon Jovi on stage to sing "Livin' on a Prayer."

Still, as long as he has a good time, eh?