Prince William and Kate Middleton Jetted Off on Their Kids' Summer Vacation
Where are they off to??
Prince William, Kate Middleton, George, Charlotte, Louis and their dog Orla were surreptitiously spotted jetting off for the kids' summer vacay.
In footage published by the Daily Mail, the little Cambridge family can be seen merrily making their way to a royal helicopter, which was waiting for them near their London pied-à-terre of Kensington Palace.
The young Cambridges are off school for the summer, so it's now time for them to have a well-deserved vacation.
In the video, all the family members are seen carrying bags, except for little Louis, who runs ahead to get on the chopper.
The Duchess of Cambridge is wearing a perfect summer outfit for the occasion: a white dress with a floppy straw hat. Perfect, I tell you.
"It was very pleasing to see, the whole family were so smartly dressed and looked so nice carrying their luggage," an onlooker told the Mail.
"It was quite sweet, they even had the dog with them. They were all carrying bags apart from Prince Louis.
"It was a really, really hot day too—they looked like they were going to have a picnic or something.
"They were definitely leaving London, at least that's what it looked like."
We don't know where the Cambridges are going yet, but the leading theory is that they're off to their country retreat of Anmer Hall in Norfolk. They often use a helicopter to travel between the two houses, a habit that the Queen is not a huge fan of, apparently.
"I think the Queen felt, certainty let it be known, that she felt uncomfortable about the entire family traveling by helicopter," royal expert Richard Palmer recently said.
To be fair, it does seem like it would be kind of hard to ensure the family's security while stuck in traffic on the highway for hours.
The Cambridges have been rumored to want to head back to the Caribbean island of Mustique, where they last went in 2019, but their helicopter ride probably wasn't the one for that. More when we have it!
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
