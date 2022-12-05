Princes William and Harry Put Their Differences Aside to Honor Their Late Friend

Prince William and Prince Harry have a strained relationship these days, but that doesn't mean they've forgotten about their commitments to friends.

The two princes put their disagreements aside this December to co-sign a letter dedicated to a school friend of theirs who sadly died aged 18 in 2002.

The letter was included in the order of service at the 12th annual Henry van Straubenzee Christmas Carol Concert, which serves to raise funds for the Memorial Fund in the late Henry's honor.

Both princes were friends with Henry, but Harry was in his class at Ludgrove Preparatory School. The two royals became joint patrons for the Fund in 2009, and remain close friends with Henry's brothers Thomas—who is Princess Charlotte's godfather—and Charlie—who is Archie's godfather, Marie Claire previously reported.

"We believe everyone here tonight will agree that what Claire and Alex [van Straubenzee, Henry's parents] have achieved since 2009 is nothing short of extraordinary," the royal brothers wrote (per Hello!).

"As you gather under this roof tonight, the charity is supporting 51 nursery, primary and secondary schools in rural Uganda, where 1,700 projects have been completed and over 35,000 children, each year, are benefitting by receiving education they wouldn't have otherwise had."

William and Harry weren't able to attend the service in person, but it was important for them to pay tribute to Henry. Both Pippa and James Middleton attended, however, as they have done in previous years as well.

"For those of us who knew Henners, we will always miss his mischievous charm and hilarious sense of humor," the two royals continued.

"Henry's legacy will live on through the incredible achievements of what his mum and dad have accomplished over the years.

"As long as funds permit, they will continue to monitor their schools, enduring that the children of south east Uganda receive that vital education, providing the opportunity to escape poverty as they grow up, and hopefully that of their own children in the future.

"Thank you for your continued support in making this possible, and for the everlasting support of the van family who we all love and adore."