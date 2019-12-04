Pippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews left a Christmas carol service in London on Wednesday night hand-in-hand. The pair were at St. Luke's Church for a concert that benefited The Henry van Straubenzee Memorial Fund, which aims to fight poverty through education in areas like Uganda.

For the special service, Pippa coincidentally (or maybe not?) dressed in the proper holiday colors: red and green. (Her husband, however, stuck to a navy ensemble.) Pippa wrapped herself in a forest green belted coat and wore a red dress with gray tights and black ankle boots. She finished off the look with a matching green crossbody bag.

Just earlier in the day, Pippa's sister was spotted in the same festive hues though in opposite clothing. Kate Middleton, while on an outing with kids in Buckinghamshire, wore a Perfect Moment red puffer coat and a by Really Wild Clothing green sweater.

The two sisters definitely didn't coordinate on purpose, but this serendipitous moment speaks to their often twinning outfits and their part in spreading some holiday cheer wherever they go.



MRM / SplashNews.com

Shop similar coats to Pippa's, below:

The Duchess of Cambridge visiting Family Action, her new patronage:

Max Mumby/Indigo Getty Images

Mark Cuthbert Getty Images

So, should we all start wearing more green and red? I think so.

