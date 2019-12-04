image
Today's Top Stories
1
Marilee Holmes of Wilhelmina on Her Power Outfit
image
2
Bestsellers to Have on Your Nightstand
image
3
Beauty Editors Share Their Go-to Winter Fragrance
image
4
A Cancer Diagnosis Led to Launching My Own Company
image
5
Which Personalized Skincare Brand Is For You?

Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn money from the links on this page.

Pippa Middleton Wore the Most Festive Red and Green Outfit to Church

Her sister Kate also wore the same color combo.

image
By Marina Liao
Pippa Middleton and James Matthews leaving the Henry Van Straubenzee memorial fund's Christmas carol service at St Luke's Church Chelsea
MRM / SplashNews.com

Pippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews left a Christmas carol service in London on Wednesday night hand-in-hand. The pair were at St. Luke's Church for a concert that benefited The Henry van Straubenzee Memorial Fund, which aims to fight poverty through education in areas like Uganda.

For the special service, Pippa coincidentally (or maybe not?) dressed in the proper holiday colors: red and green. (Her husband, however, stuck to a navy ensemble.) Pippa wrapped herself in a forest green belted coat and wore a red dress with gray tights and black ankle boots. She finished off the look with a matching green crossbody bag.

Just earlier in the day, Pippa's sister was spotted in the same festive hues though in opposite clothing. Kate Middleton, while on an outing with kids in Buckinghamshire, wore a Perfect Moment red puffer coat and a by Really Wild Clothing green sweater.

The two sisters definitely didn't coordinate on purpose, but this serendipitous moment speaks to their often twinning outfits and their part in spreading some holiday cheer wherever they go.

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews leaving the Henry Van Straubenzee memorial fund's Christmas carol service at St Luke's Church Chelsea
MRM / SplashNews.com

Shop similar coats to Pippa's, below:

Belted Long Coat
Kate Spade New York bloomingdales.com
$306.60
SHOP IT
Lapels Wool Coat
Mango mango.com
$199.99
SHOP IT
Belted Cashmere Coat
Burberry net-a-porter.com
$2,890.00
SHOP IT
Mai-R Wool Wrap Coat
Mackage nordstrom.com
$750.00
SHOP IT

The Duchess of Cambridge visiting Family Action, her new patronage:

The Duchess Of Cambridge Joins Family Action To Mark New Patronage
Max Mumby/IndigoGetty Images

The Duchess Of Cambridge Joins Family Action To Mark New Patronage
Mark CuthbertGetty Images

So, should we all start wearing more green and red? I think so.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

Related Stories
image
Pippa Middleton Took a Stroll With Her Fave Bag
Pippa Middleton out and about, London, UK - 21 Jul 2016
Pippa Middleton Loves These 5 Shoe Brands
image
I Heart Pippa Middleton's Barely-There Heels
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Royal Family Fashion Guide
The Duchess Of Cambridge Joins Family Action To Mark New Patronage Kate Middleton Merries Up in a Perfect Red Puffer
image
Meghan Markle's Best Looks of the Year
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The Duchess Of Cambridge Launches Family Action Support Line Shop Kate's Stunning Green Beulah Dress
Princess Diana Retrospective Princess Diana's Velvet Gown Going Up for Auction
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Visit Nottingham Meghan Markle's Strathberry Tote Will Be on Sale
image Pippa Middleton Wears Banana Republic, Jimmy Choo
image Meghan Markle's Zodiac Necklaces Are Shoppable
Roland Mouret Visits The Room At Hudson's Bay Queen Street Roland Mouret on Meghan Markle
image Shop Kate and Meghan's Favorite Travel Shoes
The Duchess Of Cambridge Opens The Nook Children Hospice Kate Middleton Dons Beloved OdlR Dress