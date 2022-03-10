Princess Diana Was "Easy to Cook For" While Prince Charles Insisted on Food That Was "In Season," Royal Chef Says
Food is very personal, to be fair.
Princess Diana was a very lovable figure—an image that is certainly reflected in the memories of her former royal chef, Carolyn Robb.
Robb spoke to The Sunday Times' royal editor, Roya Nikkhah, about her time catering for the late princess, her then-husband and their children.
Diana "was very easy to cook for and loved simple things: cold minted lamb, salads, soufflés, stuffed aubergine. She didn't really have a sweet tooth."
Charles on the other hand "loved sweet things, but he didn't like coffee, chocolate, nuts or garlic." Look, obviously, who am I to judge, but CHOCOLATE? And GARLIC??? How!!!
For Charles, "everything was based on what was in season in the garden. In asparagus season, I might serve it three or four times a week. You wouldn't dare serve asparagus or strawberries in December." TBH, this is much better for the planet, so good for him.
Robb also recalled the absolute sweetest story about Prince Harry. "Harry loved treacle tart when he was tiny," she said. "I used to make them the size of a 50p piece for him. One morning, he came into the kitchen before breakfast and asked for one. I said, 'you best check with Mummy.'
"So off he went, scampering back a few minutes later with a note Princess Diana had written: 'Mummy says it's okay!'" :) :) :)
Robb isn't worried about the Duke of Sussex: "Harry's very caring and gentle," she said. "Even as a little boy, he'd always want to know how you were. But he's also a lot of fun. There was mischief in there as well. I think he'll be a fantastic father."
As for Diana's eldest, Prince William, he shared his brother's sweet tooth. "William adored chocolate biscuit cake and meringues," Robb revealed.
Head over here for more on the royals' favorite foods.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
