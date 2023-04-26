Princess Eugenie Went to the Pub With Piers Morgan Despite His Ongoing Jibes at Meghan Markle

Princess Eugenie, who is close friends with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, went to a London pub with her sister Beatrice, singer James Blunt, and highly controversial TV personality Piers Morgan.

Photos of the group's outing have emerged and been published by several outlets, including OK!.

This particular grouping has raised many eyebrows, considering the amount of criticism Morgan has leveled at the Duchess of Sussex over the years.

To this day, his Twitter account is littered with mean-spirited jokes about the duchess, such as a collage of Prince Louis making funny, exasperated-looking faces with the words, "Is this when Aunty Meghan arrived?"

Morgan also often makes misogynistic remarks, saying things like, "Amber Heard is like Meghan Markle - the more she whines & plays the victim, utilising her best acting skills, the less I believe her."

On April 26, he hit out at trans athlete Lia Thomas, writing, "What a joke. There’s nothing more 'anti-feminist' than trans athletes like Lia Thomas using the massive advantages of their male biology to beat women at sport."

The other piece of the puzzle is that Princess Eugenie is close friends with the Sussexes, and has been known to visit them in California, even briefly appearing in their docuseries Harry & Meghan on Netflix.

Because of this, many royal fans have seen her meeting with Morgan as something of a betrayal.

Royal commentator Dr. Shola Mos-Shogbamimu tweeted, "No! Beatrice hugging/hanging out with Piers Morgan after ALL the misery he put Harry and Meghan through? Nah. No wonder he feels so arrogant and empowered to abuse Meghan Markle. Just like Camilla - what a family

"A betrayal I would forget a friend for & won’t forgive family for."

One TikTok creator posted a video about this pub outing, and asked their followers for their thoughts on the whole thing—and of course, they didn't hold back.

"Aside from the whole H&M thing, they're not doing their image any favours in general by associating w the widely hated toerag Piers Morgan anyway," wrote one person.

"I'm literally shook by this. I feel like I shouldn't be, but the fact that Eugenie is there is definitely disheartening," said another.

Sigh.