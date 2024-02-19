Royal Fans Praise Prince William's "Confidence" as He Arrives at the BAFTAs Sans Princess Kate

As well as all your fave actors, Prince William and Princess Kate are typically absolute fixtures at the U.K.'s foremost film and TV awards, the BAFTAs.

But sadly this year, the Princess of Wales couldn't make it to the annual red carpet event, since she is still in recovery from the abdominal surgery she underwent in January.

William decided fairly last minute to attend the awards ceremony, and footage of him arriving to the event has gone viral on TikTok.

In the video, the prince can be seen walking purposefully across the red carpet, waving to onlookers and looking decidedly dapper in a navy velvet tuxedo jacket and bow tie.

One royal fan commented, "That's Princess Diana's confidence right there," while another wrote, "That's how the future King walks with confidence even though he has a lot on his shoulders"

Others expressed sadness that his wife wasn't on William's arm, with one saying, "It's horrible not seeing her alongside him"

Prince William meets EE Rising Stars Phoebe Dynevor, Ayo Edebiri, Sophie Wilde and Mia McKenna Bruce, at the 2024 BAFTAs.

During the star-studded event, William got to meet a whole bunch of celebs, including The Bear star Ayo Edebiri and Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor. He also chatted with longtime pals including David Beckham and Cate Blanchett.

At the event, William was asked if he'd been able to watch a good chunk of the 38 movies nominated on the night, but explained, "I’ve done the fewest I’ve ever done before, with my wife it’s been a bit... Hopefully we’ll catch up" (via the Mirror). "I’ll make my list tonight," he added.

Oppenheimer and Poor Things were among some of the biggest winners on the night.