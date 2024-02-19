Royal Fans Praise Prince William's "Confidence" as He Arrives at the BAFTAs Sans Princess Kate

The princess is usually a fixture of the British awards ceremony.

Prince William, Prince of Wales, president of Bafta attends the Bafta Film Awards 2024 at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre on February 18, 2024 in London, England.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Iris Goldsztajn
By Iris Goldsztajn
published

As well as all your fave actors, Prince William and Princess Kate are typically absolute fixtures at the U.K.'s foremost film and TV awards, the BAFTAs.

But sadly this year, the Princess of Wales couldn't make it to the annual red carpet event, since she is still in recovery from the abdominal surgery she underwent in January.

William decided fairly last minute to attend the awards ceremony, and footage of him arriving to the event has gone viral on TikTok.

In the video, the prince can be seen walking purposefully across the red carpet, waving to onlookers and looking decidedly dapper in a navy velvet tuxedo jacket and bow tie.

One royal fan commented, "That's Princess Diana's confidence right there," while another wrote, "That's how the future King walks with confidence even though he has a lot on his shoulders"

Others expressed sadness that his wife wasn't on William's arm, with one saying, "It's horrible not seeing her alongside him"

Prince William meets EE Rising Stars Phoebe Dynevor, Ayo Edebiri, Sophie Wilde and Mia McKenna Bruce, at the BAFTAs.

Prince William meets EE Rising Stars Phoebe Dynevor, Ayo Edebiri, Sophie Wilde and Mia McKenna Bruce, at the 2024 BAFTAs.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

During the star-studded event, William got to meet a whole bunch of celebs, including The Bear star Ayo Edebiri and Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor. He also chatted with longtime pals including David Beckham and Cate Blanchett.

Prince William chats with David Beckham at the 2024 BAFTAs.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At the event, William was asked if he'd been able to watch a good chunk of the 38 movies nominated on the night, but explained, "I’ve done the fewest I’ve ever done before, with my wife it’s been a bit... Hopefully we’ll catch up" (via the Mirror). "I’ll make my list tonight," he added.

Oppenheimer and Poor Things were among some of the biggest winners on the night.

Prince William greets Cate Blanchett at the 2024 BAFTAs.

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn
Morning Editor

Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.

