Prince Harry Has a "Zero Percent Chance" of Returning to an Official Royal Role, Source Claims

Prince Harry will not be returning to royal life in an official capacity anytime soon—or at least so say several sources who spoke to British papers over the weekend.

This news comes following other reports that the Duke of Sussex might temporarily step in to help while his father King Charles is undergoing treatment for cancer.

"Whatever has been discussed between William and the King is private, but it is absolutely and categorically clear that [William] would not allow Harry to return," one source close to the situation told the Mirror.

"He thought it was a bad idea at the time and he’s even more clear now. If anyone is going to take on more duties it will be William, and that isn’t even on the agenda for now. His main focus is on his father’s health, his family and what is best for the monarchy. There is a zero percent chance Harry is coming back in any capacity."

Prince William and Prince Harry haven't seen eye to eye in years. (Image credit: Photo by WPA Pool / Getty)

Sources who spoke to the Telegraph mirrored these claims.

One of these insiders pointed to the 2020 Sandringham agreement, which clearly laid out that a "half in, half out" commitment to being part of the royal fold in an official capacity was out of the question for Harry and Meghan. "Those terms were quite clear, and the King’s illness hasn’t altered that," they said.

Royal expert Ingrid Seward agreed, telling the Telegraph, "Harry is out. There’s no going back to a public role. What would he do? He has got no patronages to exercise as a public figure and for him to come back would just be a parade for Harry. It would not be a serious, proper role like the working royals have."

Earlier, friends of Harry's told the Times of London that the duke would love to help with royal duties while his father is unwell, with the paper also reporting that Charles feels this would "benefit the institution."

One source said, "On all practical levels, it makes perfect sense for the family to come together to support the King while he’s sick," which includes Harry stepping in for a while.

But if the new sources are to be believed, there's not much chance of this happening. Whomp.