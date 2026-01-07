Prince George’s Special Day Out with Granny Carole Middleton Shows Their Close Relationship

Carole Middleton has always been involved in the lives of her royal grandchildren, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, from their royal christenings to visits to the animal park and the beach. While Princess Kate feels the pressure to always “get in right” when it comes to motherhood, according to a feature in The Times, Granny Carole is always on hand to help out.

Prince George especially enjoys one-on-one time with his grandmother, who lives about 45-minutes away from their new home, Forest Lodge. Windsor resident Sally Pellow, 64, revealed that she once bumped into Prince George at an interior design store.

Carole Middleton looks on at her grandson, Prince George, at Princess Charlotte's christening. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince George with his grandparents, Carole and Michael Middleton. (Image credit: Getty Images)

“I had popped in to pick up some wallpaper samples and Prince George had gone in with his granny, Carole Middleton,” Mrs Pellow revealed at a WI event last year. “He was beautifully dressed and sitting at a desk eating bits of orange.”

Carole and her husband, Michael Middleton, have always been very close with Prince William and Princess Kate. “Carole and Michael are just as much family to William as they are to Catherine,” Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, previously told the Daily Mail. “He loves Carole being around to help as she has been with the children from the beginning and it is easy and reassuring having her invaluable help.”

Carole Middleton shares a cheeky moment with Princess Charlotte and Princess Kate. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince George in a boat with Carole Middleton at the King's Cup Regatta in 2019. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"She’s ferried and fetched George, Louis and Charlotte, taken them to school sports matches and given them endless support," an inside source told The Independent. A source close to the couple told the Daily Mail that Carole “above anyone else knows what makes Kate happy, what type of staff she will gel with, and understands her overriding need for loyalty and privacy.”

