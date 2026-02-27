I'm sure Priyanka Chopra Jonas's main goal for this week was to get us all to watch the new Amazon Prime Video movie she's currently promoting, but after seeing the looks from her press tour, I'd say she accomplished much more than that. She somehow managed to make me a fan of the early 2000s dip-dyed hair look all over again.

Chopra Jonas is currently on a press run promoting her new film, The Bluff, which officially dropped on Prime Video on Feb. 25. In the movie, she plays a woman who's forced to defend the private island she lives on after it's raided by pirates—the film's plot would definitely explain the siren-inspired beauty and fashion choices she's made throughout the press tour. Earlier this week, for example, she was photographed in out in New York City ahead of an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, where she was seen wearing a curve-hugging, lace maxi dress and an oversized black fur coat. More notably, though, was her hairstyle, which was styled in messy beach waves with the Millennial-beloved side part and a half-done braid placed framing her face. The ends of her hair were also dip-dyed a deep red color.

Priyanka Chopra wears messy beach waves with dip-dyed ends in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The half-red look appears to be the work of the actress's hairstylist, Bridget Brager, and it's likely just a temporary change for her that's meant to coincide with The Bluff's release, since she attended the Golden Globes in January wearing her signature dark brunette hair color. Still, whether you want something temporary or more permanent, now is still a perfect time to lean into deep, moody red hair colors if you're thinking of making a major hair change ahead of spring.

“Reds are definitely still having a moment,” celebrity colorist Nikki Lee previously told MC. “Think wine, mulberry, and berry-brown shades instead of super-bright cherry. I predict blondes shifting to copper reds, copper reds shifting to plum, and brunettes leaning into berry-browns.” Celebrity hairstylist Laurie Heaps echoes this, saying that brighter, copper shades of red will be highly requested this spring because they "feel luminous, flattering, and work on a wide range of skin tones."

When undergoing a significant hair color change, it's always recommended that you see a professional for assistance in getting the job done, but if DIY-ing it is more your speed, read ahead to see exactly how to achieve Priyanka Chopra Jonas's beachy dip-dyed ends at home.

