The Queen Just Made the British 'Vogue' Most Influential Women List
The original influencer.
Queen Elizabeth II, 96, has reigned over the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth for 70 whole years.
Though she has weathered many storms over those seven decades, her popularity remains steady, and her extremely successful Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June proved just how much the monarch is loved in her own country and throughout the world.
Despite the controversies that have peppered her reign, she has been a constant figure throughout the majority of her subjects' entire lives, and they often look to her in times of chaos as a symbol of stability and hope. The original influencer, if you will.
As such, British Vogue has recognized the Queen as one of Britain's 25 most influential women of 2022.
"In June, the nation—and world—came together to toast Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, which marked an unprecedented 70 years on the throne, a feat no other British monarch has accomplished," the publication wrote.
"During a uniquely turbulent period for the Royal Family, the breadth and depth of celebrations were testament to the Queen’s enduring and undimmed popularity, both at home and abroad.
"Truly inimitable, as we tentatively begin to look to the future, there is one known certainty: never will there be a Queen, or King, as revered as our reigning monarch."
The Queen was recognized with this honor alongside a slew of incredibly inspiring women, including Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, the charity worker who was detained in Iran from 2016 to 2022; the fashion designer and ex-Spice Girl Victoria Beckham; the late cancer awareness campaigner Deborah James; the tennis champion Emma Raducanu; and the actress Emma Thompson, among other role models.
