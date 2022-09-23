Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
It was, unsurprisingly, a source of great sadness for Queen Elizabeth II that her grandson Prince Harry was all but estranged from the rest of the family in the latter years of her reign.
She "adored Harry right to the end, and Harry adored her," royal historian Robert Hardman told People this week.
"I think she was one of the conduits between Windsor and California, and it would have been one of her dearest wishes that [the family] patch things up."
The rift between Prince Harry and his brother Prince William is especially visible, and though they and their wives joined forces for a public walkabout in Windsor shortly after the Queen's death, this alone wasn't enough to build real bridges, and their future relationship remains up in the air.
"It was awkward. Both couples found it hard," an insider told People. "They were in a stoic spirit of just getting through it for the Queen."
Though it's important to remember we don't know what happens behind closed doors, and the circumstances surrounding the Queen's death were necessarily difficult, many commentators have appeared to confirm that Harry and William are still not on good terms.
For example, one source said that the Waleses wouldn't be ready to trust the Sussexes until they could clear the air surrounding their interview with Oprah Winfrey.
And while King Charles made a point to send his love to Harry and Meghan in his first speech as monarch, even he isn't at ease with his youngest son and daughter-in-law: A source close to him told Vanity Fair that Charles is waiting to make decisions on Archie and Lilibet's royal titles until there is some closure around the Sussexes' media projects.
So there's a long way to go yet, let's put it that way.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
