Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week is underway, and while we absolutely j'adore our favorite designers showcasing their latest designs, I have to admit it's the influx of celebs at the French capital that truly does it for me (sorry, not sorry). So far, this week has brought some buzzy style moments that outdo what we've seen in previous seasons (Stormi baby in Valentino! Zendaya looking perfect in just about everything!). Added to the best-dressed list is none other than Miss 'Bad Gal' Rihanna herself because, duh! Rihanna wore Loewe's men's leather overalls fresh off their runway debut just a few short days ago.

Since arriving in Paris, RiRi has already made a front-row appearance for Dior on Monday. The 'Anti' singer, never one to disappoint when it comes to dressing, zhuzhed up the house's most notable silhouettes the "Rihanna" way. She styled a puffer peplum-style jacket and matching skirt with a floppy newsboy cap (If you can't tell, we're still not over this look.)

But, of course, that wasn't the only head-turning number she pulled that day. Hours later, the multi-hyphenate was photographed leaving dinner in an entirely different look. She still went for the monochrome theme, but this time around, her ensemble featured a black Savage x Fenty bralette peaking from underneath a sleek leather jumpsuit (more on this later). Her accessories made a simple statement; she opted for Messika's diamond choker and hoop earrings, along with black Giuseppe Zanotti mules.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Back to the jumpsuit: It's only been a week since Men's Fashion Week wrapped up, and it seems that RiRi didn't hesitate to snatch the silhouette straight from the runway. At first glance, it appears like a top coat, but closer inspection revealed it was actually an embossed snakeskin one-piece from Loewe's Men's Fall 2024 collection. The Fenty mogul is usually one to bring an element of surprise to any given look, but I have to say, I still did a double-take!

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This also isn't Rihana's first foray into the Loewe universe. Her latest pull shows her unwavering affinity for the brand, but she's proven to be a long-time Loewe fan, even outside of fashion week. Back in November, she coordinated with her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, in matching tracksuits. The luxury label has also been a big part of her wardrobe since the Super Bowl LVII halftime show, revealing her baby bump in a stunning ruby-red look.

Couture week isn't over just yet, and with women's fashion month kicking off immediately right after, I'm praying we won't have to wait too long for another RiRi x Loewe moment.