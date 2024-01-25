Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week is underway, and while we absolutely j'adore our favorite designers showcasing their latest designs, I have to admit it's the influx of celebs at the French capital that truly does it for me (sorry, not sorry). So far, this week has brought some buzzy style moments that outdo what we've seen in previous seasons (Stormi baby in Valentino! Zendaya looking perfect in just about everything!). Added to the best-dressed list is none other than Miss 'Bad Gal' Rihanna herself because, duh! Rihanna wore Loewe's men's leather overalls fresh off their runway debut just a few short days ago.
Since arriving in Paris, RiRi has already made a front-row appearance for Dior on Monday. The 'Anti' singer, never one to disappoint when it comes to dressing, zhuzhed up the house's most notable silhouettes the "Rihanna" way. She styled a puffer peplum-style jacket and matching skirt with a floppy newsboy cap (If you can't tell, we're still not over this look.)
But, of course, that wasn't the only head-turning number she pulled that day. Hours later, the multi-hyphenate was photographed leaving dinner in an entirely different look. She still went for the monochrome theme, but this time around, her ensemble featured a black Savage x Fenty bralette peaking from underneath a sleek leather jumpsuit (more on this later). Her accessories made a simple statement; she opted for Messika's diamond choker and hoop earrings, along with black Giuseppe Zanotti mules.
Back to the jumpsuit: It's only been a week since Men's Fashion Week wrapped up, and it seems that RiRi didn't hesitate to snatch the silhouette straight from the runway. At first glance, it appears like a top coat, but closer inspection revealed it was actually an embossed snakeskin one-piece from Loewe's Men's Fall 2024 collection. The Fenty mogul is usually one to bring an element of surprise to any given look, but I have to say, I still did a double-take!
This also isn't Rihana's first foray into the Loewe universe. Her latest pull shows her unwavering affinity for the brand, but she's proven to be a long-time Loewe fan, even outside of fashion week. Back in November, she coordinated with her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, in matching tracksuits. The luxury label has also been a big part of her wardrobe since the Super Bowl LVII halftime show, revealing her baby bump in a stunning ruby-red look.
Couture week isn't over just yet, and with women's fashion month kicking off immediately right after, I'm praying we won't have to wait too long for another RiRi x Loewe moment.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication. Her bylines have also appeared in NYLON, Highsnobiety, Harper’s Bazaar, Arch Digest, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, Paper, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others.
-
Kacey Musgraves' Headband Hairstyle Took Inspiration From Two '60s Icons
Brigitte and Priscilla forever.
By Sophia Vilensky
-
Penélope Cruz Doesn't "Worry" About Turning 50 or Being Asked About Aging
People are so weird about women aging, honestly.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Whoopi Goldberg Defends Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig Oscars "Snubs," Says "Not Everybody Gets a Prize"
'Barbie' fans have been super disappointed by the move.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kylie Jenner Is a Modern-Day Aphrodite at Jean Paul Gaultier’s Haute Couture Show
Her frothy sheer dress made her look like a Greek goddess arising from the sea.
By Emma Childs
-
Jennifer Lopez Is Paris Fashion Week’s Flower Queen
From floral capes to real-rose coats, her looks have a fairytale feel.
By Emma Childs
-
Dakota Johnson's Pinstripe Power Suit Flips the 'Mob Wife' Trend on Its Head
The actress channeled big boss energy while en route to rehearsals for 'Saturday Night Live'.
By India Roby
-
Oscar Nominee Lily Gladstone Is a Full-On Fashion Powerhouse
The 'Killers of a Flower Moon' actress is one to watch in the style space.
By Kaitlin Clapinski
-
Nicole Kidman’s Backless Little Black Dress Brought New Drama to the Wardrobe Staple
Not to mention the gown's hip-level leg slit and open sides!
By Emma Childs
-
Anya Taylor-Joy Is a Grunge Dior Couture Princess in Paris
In combat boots and a red-lace dress, no less.
By Kaitlin Clapinski
-
Rihanna Reinterpreted Dior's Iconic 'New Look' with a Tomboy-Inspired Twist
The multihyphenate brought her Bad Gal flair to Paris Couture Week.
By Melony Forcier
-
Jennifer Lopez's Schiaparelli Rose Coat Is Made of Hundreds of Real Petals
Forget a bouquet from Ben—how about a custom-made coat of flowers?
By Kaitlin Clapinski