Kylie Jenner and Daughter Stormi Twinned in Black Feathers at Valentino

Stormi Webster may only be six years old, but she is already a style icon, thanks to her mother, Kylie Jenner.
Yesterday, the mother and daughter duo turned heads at the Valentino Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show, which is part of Paris Fashion Week.
Jenner and her mini-me rocked black feathery looks and a bucketload of confidence.
Jenner wore a simple black gown with a feathery shawl, while Stormi was dressed in a black coat with feather-lined edges and feathery sleeves. Both finished off their looks, and blocked out the glare of cameras, with matching black sunglasses.
Is it strange to be jealous of a six-year-old's outfit? Because I most definitely am!
Jenner had previously spoken about her daughter's burgeoning sense of style in an interview with Jennifer Lawrence for Interview Magazine.
Lawrence, a fellow mother, had asked Jenner what her kids think she does for work.
Jenner responded, "Mommy makes makeup. Stormi was playing with my makeup yesterday. She loves putting on a red lip every once in a while."
She then further clarified, "Just around the house, obviously. And I like to show her my name's on the lipstick. I'm like, 'This is mommy's lipstick. Your mom's really cool.'"
Both mommy and daughter looked so cool at this fashion show! I can't wait for more Mommy & Me outfits from the iconic duo.
Fleurine Tideman is a freelance writer who is always ready to discuss celebrities, entertainment, mental health, relationships and anything else her busy brain comes up with. She comes from the small, rainy land of the Netherlands, but she uses the flexibility of her work to travel around Europe and explore new places. She spent several years working in the travel industry, which taught her how to fit insane amounts in her hand luggage. She has a degree in Psychology and Anthropology, which she uses to psychoanalyse herself and others. She’s a regular contributor for Betches, and you can also find her work on Pop Sugar, Insider, Time Out or her own blog, Symptoms of Living. At Marie Claire, she’ll be covering celebrity news, usually written to the sounds of Taylor Swift.
