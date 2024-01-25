Kylie Jenner and Daughter Stormi Twinned in Black Feathers at Valentino

Stormi Webster may only be six years old, but she is already a style icon, thanks to her mother, Kylie Jenner.

Yesterday, the mother and daughter duo turned heads at the Valentino Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show, which is part of Paris Fashion Week.

Jenner and her mini-me rocked black feathery looks and a bucketload of confidence.

Jenner wore a simple black gown with a feathery shawl, while Stormi was dressed in a black coat with feather-lined edges and feathery sleeves. Both finished off their looks, and blocked out the glare of cameras, with matching black sunglasses.

Is it strange to be jealous of a six-year-old's outfit? Because I most definitely am!

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jenner had previously spoken about her daughter's burgeoning sense of style in an interview with Jennifer Lawrence for Interview Magazine.

Lawrence, a fellow mother, had asked Jenner what her kids think she does for work.

Jenner responded, "Mommy makes makeup. Stormi was playing with my makeup yesterday. She loves putting on a red lip every once in a while."

She then further clarified, "Just around the house, obviously. And I like to show her my name's on the lipstick. I'm like, 'This is mommy's lipstick. Your mom's really cool.'"

Both mommy and daughter looked so cool at this fashion show! I can't wait for more Mommy & Me outfits from the iconic duo.