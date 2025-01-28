Reese Witherspoon Carries the $5,800 Fendi Bag Beloved By Hailey Bieber, Meghan Markle, and Rihanna

Consider this your sign to buy the bag.

Actress Reese Witherspoon carries her FENDI handbag while shopping for skincare products at Vicki Morav in NYC. on Jan. 24, 2025
(Image credit: Backgrid)
Kelsey Stiegman
By
published
in News

The classic black bag is hailed far and wide as fashion's ultimate investment piece. It's the one extravagant purchase that can always be justified, because you just know it'll be on rotation for years to come.

Though the Hermès Birkin is today's buzziest buy, there are plenty of other designer bags that also boast a massive celebrity following and impressive staying power—for a fraction of the price. Bottega Veneta's Sardine Bag, the Chanel Flap, and the Lady Dior are all excellent examples of this—as well as Fendi's pride and joy, the Peekaboo Iseeu.

With a top handle, structured silhouette, and hyper-minimalist design, this handbag is basically the Italian label's version of the Birkin. Though the $5,800 item has been sported by many A-listers (more on that later), Reese Witherspoon can be counted among the Peekaboo's most longstanding fans.

The Legally Blonde actor has been toting the same black leather version for years, having added it to her arsenal all the way back in 2018. Back then, she styled it in a way that felt true to her on-screen character Elle Woods (read: with a hot pink sweater and skinny jeans).

Reese Witherspoon is seen on January 23, 2018 in Los Angeles, California wearing a pink sweater and fendi's peekaboo iseeu bag

Reese Witherspoon carries Fendi's Peekaboo Iseeu Bag on Jan. 23 2018.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Peekaboo Iseeu Mediumblack, Calf Leather Bag
Fendi Peekaboo Iseeu Mediumblack

Today, Witherspoon still counts it among her favorites. In fact, just this week, the star carried it while out in New York City. On Jan. 28—almost seven years to the day, since her 2018 outing—she was spotted toting the Peekaboo once more. This time, however, her aesthetic was notably different.

Witherspoon looked professionally posh, wearing a leather-trimmed wrap coat over a matching black maxi dress. Adding to the polished picture, she finished the noir look with rounded sunglasses, heeled boots, and, of course, her go-to bag. Though her vibe may have shifted over the years, somehow, this beauty still matched her energy perfectly.

Actress Reese Witherspoon carries her FENDI handbag while shopping for skincare products at Vicki Morav in NYC. on Jan. 24, 2025

Seven years later, the star used her favorite bag to accessorize an all-black look, while out in NYC.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

As mentioned, the Peekaboo's list of celebrity backers is positively stacked. Nearly everyone in Hollywood has worn the bag—from Hailey Bieber and Zoë Kravitz to Kaia Gerber and Rihanna, who owns it in white.

Meghan Markle is also a known fan, having sported an identical style only months after Witherspoon's 2018 outing. In July of that year, the former royal sported her own slightly larger style, paired with a corpcore gray dress and black pumps.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visits Irish President Michael Higgins and his wife Sabina Coyne at Aras an Uachtarain during their visit to Ireland on July 11, 2018 in Dublin, Ireland wearing a gray dress and fendi's peekaboo iseeu bag

Meghan Markle styled her own bag with a gray dress and pointed-toe heels.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There's a lesson to be learned here: buy the bag—you won't regret it.

Shop Simple Black Bags Inspired By Reese Witherspoon

Mini System Tote (croco)
Cuyana Mini System Tote

Atlanta Black Top Handle Satchel Bag W/ Shoulder Strap - Black
Le Parmentier Atlanta Black Top Handle Satchel Bag

Sloane Street
Radley London Sloane Street

BCBGENERATION Angular Top Handle Satchel With Studded Crossbody Strap
BCBGENERATION Angular Top Handle Satchel With Studded Crossbody Strap

Mosaic Nano - Black
Strathberry Mosaic Nano

250mm Plain Black
NDG Paris 250mm Plain Black

Sprout Tote Mini Black - 15% Off
Liffner Sprout Tote Mini Black

Kelsey Stiegman
Kelsey Stiegman
Contributor

Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë KravitzDua LipaSelena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.

Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, CosmopolitanGlamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸