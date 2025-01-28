Reese Witherspoon Carries the $5,800 Fendi Bag Beloved By Hailey Bieber, Meghan Markle, and Rihanna

The classic black bag is hailed far and wide as fashion's ultimate investment piece. It's the one extravagant purchase that can always be justified, because you just know it'll be on rotation for years to come.

Though the Hermès Birkin is today's buzziest buy, there are plenty of other designer bags that also boast a massive celebrity following and impressive staying power—for a fraction of the price. Bottega Veneta's Sardine Bag, the Chanel Flap, and the Lady Dior are all excellent examples of this—as well as Fendi's pride and joy, the Peekaboo Iseeu.

With a top handle, structured silhouette, and hyper-minimalist design, this handbag is basically the Italian label's version of the Birkin. Though the $5,800 item has been sported by many A-listers (more on that later), Reese Witherspoon can be counted among the Peekaboo's most longstanding fans.

The Legally Blonde actor has been toting the same black leather version for years, having added it to her arsenal all the way back in 2018. Back then, she styled it in a way that felt true to her on-screen character Elle Woods (read: with a hot pink sweater and skinny jeans).

Reese Witherspoon carries Fendi's Peekaboo Iseeu Bag on Jan. 23 2018. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Today, Witherspoon still counts it among her favorites. In fact, just this week, the star carried it while out in New York City. On Jan. 28—almost seven years to the day, since her 2018 outing—she was spotted toting the Peekaboo once more. This time, however, her aesthetic was notably different.

Witherspoon looked professionally posh, wearing a leather-trimmed wrap coat over a matching black maxi dress. Adding to the polished picture, she finished the noir look with rounded sunglasses, heeled boots, and, of course, her go-to bag. Though her vibe may have shifted over the years, somehow, this beauty still matched her energy perfectly.

Seven years later, the star used her favorite bag to accessorize an all-black look, while out in NYC. (Image credit: Backgrid)

As mentioned, the Peekaboo's list of celebrity backers is positively stacked. Nearly everyone in Hollywood has worn the bag—from Hailey Bieber and Zoë Kravitz to Kaia Gerber and Rihanna, who owns it in white.

Meghan Markle is also a known fan, having sported an identical style only months after Witherspoon's 2018 outing. In July of that year, the former royal sported her own slightly larger style, paired with a corpcore gray dress and black pumps.

Meghan Markle styled her own bag with a gray dress and pointed-toe heels. (Image credit: Getty Images)

There's a lesson to be learned here: buy the bag—you won't regret it.

