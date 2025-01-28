Reese Witherspoon Carries the $5,800 Fendi Bag Beloved By Hailey Bieber, Meghan Markle, and Rihanna
Consider this your sign to buy the bag.
The classic black bag is hailed far and wide as fashion's ultimate investment piece. It's the one extravagant purchase that can always be justified, because you just know it'll be on rotation for years to come.
Though the Hermès Birkin is today's buzziest buy, there are plenty of other designer bags that also boast a massive celebrity following and impressive staying power—for a fraction of the price. Bottega Veneta's Sardine Bag, the Chanel Flap, and the Lady Dior are all excellent examples of this—as well as Fendi's pride and joy, the Peekaboo Iseeu.
With a top handle, structured silhouette, and hyper-minimalist design, this handbag is basically the Italian label's version of the Birkin. Though the $5,800 item has been sported by many A-listers (more on that later), Reese Witherspoon can be counted among the Peekaboo's most longstanding fans.
The Legally Blonde actor has been toting the same black leather version for years, having added it to her arsenal all the way back in 2018. Back then, she styled it in a way that felt true to her on-screen character Elle Woods (read: with a hot pink sweater and skinny jeans).
Today, Witherspoon still counts it among her favorites. In fact, just this week, the star carried it while out in New York City. On Jan. 28—almost seven years to the day, since her 2018 outing—she was spotted toting the Peekaboo once more. This time, however, her aesthetic was notably different.
Witherspoon looked professionally posh, wearing a leather-trimmed wrap coat over a matching black maxi dress. Adding to the polished picture, she finished the noir look with rounded sunglasses, heeled boots, and, of course, her go-to bag. Though her vibe may have shifted over the years, somehow, this beauty still matched her energy perfectly.
As mentioned, the Peekaboo's list of celebrity backers is positively stacked. Nearly everyone in Hollywood has worn the bag—from Hailey Bieber and Zoë Kravitz to Kaia Gerber and Rihanna, who owns it in white.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Meghan Markle is also a known fan, having sported an identical style only months after Witherspoon's 2018 outing. In July of that year, the former royal sported her own slightly larger style, paired with a corpcore gray dress and black pumps.
There's a lesson to be learned here: buy the bag—you won't regret it.
Shop Simple Black Bags Inspired By Reese Witherspoon
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
-
This Royal Risked Her Life to Hide a Jewish Family During World War II
Prince William shared the courageous story of one of his relatives during a Holocaust Memorial Day event.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Princess Anne Jokes She's "Jolly Lucky" to Be "More or Less" Sane After Horse Accident
"You are sharply reminded that every day is a bonus, really."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
The Coquette Trend Isn't Over, According to Dua Lipa
She topped a gigantic Chanel cape with an even bigger bow.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Kylie Jenner Steals Timothée Chalamet's Favorite Bag Trend for Chanel's Paris Fashion Week Couture Show
These two love a crossbody.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Kaia Gerber Takes On Hailey Bieber's Favorite Leather Jacket Trend With a Reformation Find
Her version is affordable, too.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Kendall Jenner Trades Her Suede Birkin for a Peplum Naked Dress at Schiaparelli's Haute Couture Show
Happy Schiaparelli Couture day to all who celebrate!
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Rihanna's Spicy Savage x Fenty Lingerie Campaign Is the Ultimate Valentine's Day Mood Board
Her latest campaign is a V-day mood board.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Solange Knowles Elevates Her Signature All-Black Outfit With a $1,395 Croissant Bag at Men's Paris Fashion Week
Perfect for Paris Fashion Week.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Taylor Swift’s Cozy, Under-$500 Date-Night Dress Is Finally Back in Stock
It's a perfect Valentine's Day pick.
By Julia Marzovilla Published
-
Sydney Sweeney Will Revive the Flare Jeans Trend for 2025 With This Early Aughts-Coded Outfit
It's cooler than you remember.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Hailey Bieber Pairs a $3,050 Moncler Puffer Coat and Massive Diamond Ring for Ski Lessons With Justin
She's got rich-girl snow bunny dressing down to a science.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published