Rihanna Found Postpartum Dressing Really Difficult

Not to be dramatic, but it's hard to deny that Rihanna redefined the limits of maternity style while she was pregnant with her baby son between 2021 and 2022.
Her pregnancy announcement consisted of her literally just stepping out in a sumptuous outfit that bared her baby bump, the epicness of which is only topped by her second pregnancy announcement, which she calmly pulled off as part of the Super Bowl Halftime Show.
But while she had the most fun with maternity dressing, Rihanna found postpartum dressing pretty difficult when her baby was born, she told British Vogue in a new cover interview.
"Dressing for pregnancy was such a piece of cake," she said.
"But dressing in postpartum, what the f*** do you do? The week that I came home from the hospital—that was nothing but sweats and hoodies. But the weeks after that, you don’t know what to put on. Everything is too small or too big.
She added, "You kind of just gotta wait it out otherwise you end up buying so many clothes you’re not going to use. Well, unless you get pregnant again." Here, the interviewer wrote in a tongue-in-cheek "indeed," which discreetly pointed out that she had in fact gotten pregnant again.
As well as being great news for her family-wise, this pregnancy is probably also great news for her fashion-wise, since she gets to explore more of her headline-making maternity outfits.
"When I found out I was pregnant, I thought to myself, There’s no way I’m going to go shopping in no maternity aisle," she told Vogue during her first pregnancy. "I’m sorry—it’s too much fun to get dressed up. I’m not going to let that part disappear because my body is changing."
She continued, "I’m hoping that we were able to redefine what’s considered 'decent' for pregnant women. My body is doing incredible things right now, and I’m not going to be ashamed of that. This time should feel celebratory. Because why should you be hiding your pregnancy?" This is the correct take.
