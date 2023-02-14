Everyone Is Obsessed With Justina Miles' ASL Interpretation of Rihanna's Super Bowl Show

Obviously, Rihanna was the star of her own Super Bowl Halftime Show, but her American Sign Language Interpreter proved herself more than worthy of sharing the limelight with the global superstar.

ASL performer Justina Miles interpreted RiRi's lyrics during the 13-minute concert, and her amazing dance moves and high-energy attitude stole viewers' hearts.

"Loving the spark and energy of Justina Miles, the ASL performer for the #SuperBowl. Just fantastic! #FentyBowl," tweeted comms executive Johanna Fuentes.

"Loving the spark and energy of Justina Miles, the ASL performer for the #SuperBowl. Just fantastic! 🤟🏾 #FentyBowl," tweeted comms executive Johanna Fuentes.

"ASL interpreter Justina Miles was indisputably the high point of the super bowl," tweeted someone else.

As well as just being super enjoyable, Miles' performance will inscribe itself in history, since she was the first Deaf interpreter ever to perform the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

"Justina Miles phenomenally absorbed all of the Rihanna energy," wrote one Twitter user.

"She is the first Deaf woman to provide ASL (American Sign Language) interpretation in Super Bowl halftime history.

"Rihanna and Justina Miles… what a team! Brava, beautiful!"

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump said, "Amazing! American Sign Language Interpreter #JustinaMiles was the 1st Black deaf woman to perform at the Super Bowl LVII pre-game and halftime shows! I love to see all of this inclusion and representation. Congratulations, to this #HistoryMaker!"

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump said, "Amazing! American Sign Language Interpreter #JustinaMiles was the 1st Black deaf woman to perform at the Super Bowl LVII pre-game and halftime shows! I love to see all of this inclusion and representation. Congratulations, to this #HistoryMaker!"

Miles, 20, also interpreted Sheryl Lee Ralph's rendition of "Lift Every Voice and Sing," according to CNN.

The National Association of the Deaf reports that Miles, who hails from Philadelphia, is a nursing student and cheerleader at the HBCU Bowie State University, and that she has performed ASL interpretations for a slew of concerts in the past. Prepare to see much more of her moving forward!