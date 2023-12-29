Rita Ora Wears Swishy Swing Coat to NYE Ball Brunch

Leave it to Rita Ora to make a fashion statement wherever she goes. The singing multi-hyphenate proved as much on Friday when she stepped out to promote ringing in the new year with one of the swishiest, twirliest yellow coats we've ever seen.

Come on: don't you want to just spin and spin and spin around in that yellow coat for hours on end? Cradling your face with its luscious ostrich feather collar (TBD if they are faux or not) as you dream of what your New Year might bring?

Of course you do! Look at this thing!

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Featuring a chainlink fence and lock design—reminiscent of the the Pont des Arts, also known as Love Lock Bridge in Paris—Ora wore the yellow number to promote her co-hosting duties for Dick Clark's New Years Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest. Ora completed the look with some black boots and her impressively well-coiffed curls (as someone with curly hair, we're always focused on the curls).

After posing in front of the impressively large, crystal ball, Ora traded in her yellow coat for something a bit more streamlined and refined in leather to coordinate with her long leather skirt as she chatted with press and other guests at a NYE Ball Brunch at EDITION: Times Square.

We gotta say: doing a French tuck on a leather bomber jacket into your full-length leather skirt is never something we thought could work, and yet here Rita Ora is, rocking it in a way that makes us covet everything she's wearing.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Whether you're a bigger fan of the yellow number or the more masculine all-black bomber jacket look, one thing remains true: Rita Ora is never not making a statement.

And, truly, what better time and place to make a dramatic statement than while hosting the NYE ball drop in Times Square?