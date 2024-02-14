Well, it seems like the Brits aren't getting along. Rod Stewart recently did an in-depth interview with The Times, where he discussed writing timeless classics, his new swing album, and even a touch of politics. He also took a moment to share his dislike of a fellow British musician, Ed Sheeran.
When asked by the interviewer, Jonathan Dean, whether timeless classics "that will be played in 5 years" are still being made, Stewart referenced his own song, "Maggie May."
He had one artist in mind, but couldn't quite remember his name, and said, "“I like whatshisname. Oh f***ing great, Rod. Well done. He’s British, really talented and his songs will be around."
Dean asked if Stewart was referencing Sheeran, which was not the case.
“No, not Ed, I don’t know any of his songs, old ginger bollocks."
Ouch.
Considering Sheeran has landed seven straight No. 1 albums on the charts, and you can't enter a grocery store without hearing “Shape of You” or “Thinking Out Loud,” this is quite a surprise. Although, we suppose Stewart isn't really entering Target nowadays.
Who was Stewart thinking of? It turned out to be George Ezra, best known globally for his breakout hit, "Budapest."
Stewart further said, "I think he writes really tremendous songs,” Stewart said about Ezra. “He’ll be around for quite a while.”
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Fleurine Tideman is a freelance writer who is always ready to discuss celebrities, entertainment, mental health, relationships and anything else her busy brain comes up with. She comes from the small, rainy land of the Netherlands, but she uses the flexibility of her work to travel around Europe and explore new places. She spent several years working in the travel industry, which taught her how to fit insane amounts in her hand luggage. She has a degree in Psychology and Anthropology, which she uses to psychoanalyse herself and others. She’s a regular contributor for Betches, and you can also find her work on Pop Sugar, Insider, Time Out or her own blog, Symptoms of Living. At Marie Claire, she’ll be covering celebrity news, usually written to the sounds of Taylor Swift.
-
Blake Lively Attends Michael Kors Show in New York, Leaves No Crumbs
Giraffe print is the new black.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
We Finally Know What Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Said to Each Other After Big Super Bowl Win
TG for mics!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Tom Brady Defends Travis Kelce's Super Bowl Outburst: "There's Always Little Family Issues"
He gets it.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Ed Sheeran Tried Serenading Cats and Failed Miserably to Impress Them
Well, yeah, they're... cats.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Ed Sheeran Worked a Shift at Minnesota Lego Store, And Sang 'Lego House' to Shoppers
The most wholesome.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Ed Sheeran Did Fans' Gender Reveal for Them During a Recent Concert: "It's Very Awesome"
So, so cute.
By Iris Goldsztajn