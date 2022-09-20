The Royal Family Shared a Poignant Photo of Queen Elizabeth With Her Parents, Sister and Husband as She's Laid to Rest Alongside Them

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
The U.K. all but came to a standstill on Monday as Queen Elizabeth II's funeral proceedings unfolded.
Members of the Royal Family were joined by global dignitaries and celebrities in an elaborate public ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London, before the Queen's coffin was moved to Windsor Castle, which is to be her final resting place.
There, the late monarch was buried in a private ceremony in the presence of her family, who gathered to tell her a final, more personal farewell.
The place of her burial is rich with significance, as the Royal Family shared on Instagram on Monday.
The social media account—which now serves as the official account for King Charles and Queen Camilla, as well as other members of the family including Princess Anne and Prince Edward—posted a photo from 1947 of then-Princess Elizabeth, alongside her then-fiancé Philip Mountbatten, her mom and dad, and her sister.
They wrote, "This evening a Private Burial will take place in The King George VI Memorial Chapel at Windsor.
"The Queen will be Laid to Rest with her late husband The Duke of Edinburgh, alongside her father King George VI, mother Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother, and sister Princess Margaret."
A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
Later that day, the Royal Family shared a second photo of the Queen taking a country walk (judging by her casual attire, I would guess it was taken near Balmoral, though I haven't been able to verify this).
They captioned this photo, "‘May flights of Angels sing thee to thy rest.’
"In loving memory of Her Majesty The Queen.
"1926 - 2022"
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Prince Harry Looked "Excluded" During Queen's Funeral, But Prince William Offered a Small Peacemaking Gesture
Let's hope they can become friends again.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Camilla Seemed Unimpressed With Princess Charlotte During the Queen's Funeral
A lip reader analyzes the fleeting moment.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Meghan Markle Allegedly Requested a "One-to-One" Meeting With King Charles, Royal Expert Claims
Relations have been tense.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry Looked "Excluded" During Queen's Funeral, But Prince William Offered a Small Peacemaking Gesture
Let's hope they can become friends again.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Camilla Seemed Unimpressed With Princess Charlotte During the Queen's Funeral
A lip reader analyzes the fleeting moment.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Meghan Markle Allegedly Requested a "One-to-One" Meeting With King Charles, Royal Expert Claims
Relations have been tense.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Reportedly "Furious" That Children Archie and Lilibet Won't Get HRH Status
With titles comes a greater level of royal security.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
A Little Girl Princess Kate Picked to Place a Corgi Toy Tribute to the Queen at Sandringham "Cried With Joy at Being Chosen"
SO wholesome.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Joined Prince William and Princess Kate for a Private Dinner After Honoring the Queen at Buckingham Palace, Reportedly
Hopefully this marks the beginning of a reconciliation.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry Will Be Allowed to Wear Military Uniform at Queen's Vigil in "Dramatic U-Turn"
This at least feels like good news.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The Line for People to Pay Their Respects to the Queen Is Currently Over 4 Miles Long
That's... a lot of miles.
By Iris Goldsztajn