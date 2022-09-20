The Royal Family Shared a Poignant Photo of Queen Elizabeth With Her Parents, Sister and Husband as She's Laid to Rest Alongside Them

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The U.K. all but came to a standstill on Monday as Queen Elizabeth II's funeral proceedings unfolded.

Members of the Royal Family were joined by global dignitaries and celebrities in an elaborate public ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London, before the Queen's coffin was moved to Windsor Castle, which is to be her final resting place.

There, the late monarch was buried in a private ceremony in the presence of her family, who gathered to tell her a final, more personal farewell.

The place of her burial is rich with significance, as the Royal Family shared on Instagram on Monday.

The social media account—which now serves as the official account for King Charles and Queen Camilla, as well as other members of the family including Princess Anne and Prince Edward—posted a photo from 1947 of then-Princess Elizabeth, alongside her then-fiancé Philip Mountbatten, her mom and dad, and her sister.

They wrote, "This evening a Private Burial will take place in The King George VI Memorial Chapel at Windsor.

"The Queen will be Laid to Rest with her late husband The Duke of Edinburgh, alongside her father King George VI, mother Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother, and sister Princess Margaret."

Later that day, the Royal Family shared a second photo of the Queen taking a country walk (judging by her casual attire, I would guess it was taken near Balmoral, though I haven't been able to verify this).

They captioned this photo, "‘May flights of Angels sing thee to thy rest.’

"In loving memory of Her Majesty The Queen.

"1926 - 2022"