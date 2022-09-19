Princess Charlotte Quietly Honored the Queen at Her Funeral With a Special Brooch

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Princess Charlotte's outfit at her great-grandmother's funeral included a touching tribute to one of the Queen's greatest passions. The princess and her brother, Prince George, joined their parents Prince William and Kate Middleton in the Queen's funeral procession alongside other members of the royal family.
The 7-year-old princess wore a diamond horseshoe brooch on the left side of her black coat in honor of the queen's love of horses. The sentimental piece of jewelry was a gift to Charlotte from the Queen herself, according to People (opens in new tab).
This marks the first time Charlotte has followed in the footsteps of her mother and other royal women and worn a meaningful piece of jewelry for an event. Charlotte also wore a matching black hat, a custom for British women attending formal events and another first for the princess.
The Queen was known for her famous brooch collection, often accessorizing her bright suit sets with a brooch that held a special meaning or history tied with the event she was attending.
Meanwhile, Charlotte's mom Kate also wore specific jewelry to honor the Queen at her funeral. The Princess of Wales wore a pearl choker along with her all-black ensemble—the same choker she wore to Prince Philip's funeral in 2021, and one of the Queen's favorite pieces.
