Princess Diana's Niece Amelia Spencer Reveals Secret Fifth Bridal Outfit
Royal (adjacent) wedding goals, period.
Princess Diana's lookalike nieces Lady Kitty Spencer and Lady Amelia Spencer both celebrated their weddings in aristocratic style in recent years, and as Amelia gets ready to celebrate her second anniversary, she's revealed a secret fifth wedding look on Instagram.
The 32-year-old model—who married Greg Mallett in March 2023—shared a new photo of herself on her Instagram Story in honor of pal Lexi Ryman's birthday. In the snap, Amelia wears a plunging bridal white mini dress as she poses with twin sister Eliza Spencer, bridesmaid Ryman and another friend.
The dress appears to be a past-season Reformation style, with the look featuring a deep v-neck finished off with a row of three buttons. The group posed in front of a pool, with all three friends wearing pink-themed mini dresses and all but one sporting oversized pink sunglasses.
While it's unclear if it was taken during her wedding weekend or perhaps during a bachelorette bash, Amelia captioned the pic, "Three weeks and we will be celebrating your wedding day" in honor of Ryman's nuptials.
A photo posted by on
Amelia wore a parade of enviable outfits during her wedding week in South Africa, following in the footsteps of big sister Kitty, who wore five looks (but no Spencer tiara) for her lavish Italian wedding celebrations. From a silky champagne-hued Reformation gown to a short white Pronovias reception mini, Amelia looked every inch the regal bride.
The bride also shimmered in a sequined halter gown for a celebration with family and friends before the wedding, but it was her big day dress that (rightly) stole the show.
Lady Amelia and her fitness trainer husband exclusively shared their wedding album with Hello!, revealing the custom lace Versace gown she wore for the ceremony. Per the publication, her wedding dress "featured a two-and-a-half metre train, Swarovski crystals, a hand-embroidered neckline and structured shoulders."
Speaking about her late aunt Diana, Amelia said, "I think she would be very proud to see me on my wedding day. I know the Versace family also absolutely love Diana, so there’s a very special connection that we have."
