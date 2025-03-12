Americans Have a Surprising Favorite Member of the Royal Family, Per Latest Poll—and It Isn't Princess Kate
The rankings are wildly different than the same U.K. survey.
The American fascination with British royalty hasn't changed very much since the days of Diana and Charles, as a recent YouGov survey has revealed. Although Prince William and Princess Kate seem like they should be a shoo-in for the top spot in a "most popular royals" poll, Americans are still carrying a royal torch for the People's Princess nearly three decades after her tragic death.
Princess Diana still reigns supreme—at least according to a survey asking Americans for their views of British Royal Family members both living and dead. The late princess dominated the poll with an impressive 76 percent of respondents finding her "very or somewhat favorable."
Unsurprisingly, Queen Elizabeth II secured a solid second place with a 67 percent favorability rating, while Prince William (58 percent) rounded out the top three. But although you might expect the Princess of Wales to rank similarly to her husband, Prince Harry (53 percent) narrowly beat his sister-in-law Kate—despite his controversial 2020 departure from royal duties.
The Princess of Wales's fifth-place, 52 percent favorability position comes as a surprise considering her typically stellar polling numbers in the U.K.; she was voted the number-one most popular member of the Royal Family in a February 2025 YouGov poll in the United Kingdom.
Meanwhile, American-born Meghan Markle landed in seventh place with a 46 percent favorability rating, trailing behind Princess Anne's 47 percent. Interestingly, the hard-working Princess Royal received a hugely different ranking in the U.K., coming in third place with a whopping 70 percent of Brits viewing her in a favorable manor.
Just 42 percent of Americans viewed King Charles favorably in the poll—significantly behind his late first wife and mother. Queen Camilla, however, was ranked the second-to-last most popular royal with a favorability rating of just 30 percent—which given Diana's popularity is hardly surprising.
As for the royal with the lowest rating? Unsurprisingly, that honor belongs to Prince Andrew, whose friendship with Jeffrey Epstein continues to cast a shadow over his public perception.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
-
Bella Hadid Finds the One Shoe Trend That Can Elevate Bootcut Jeans
High contrast, high reward.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
22 Under-$100 Nordstrom Finds to Transition Your Wardrobe From Winter to Spring
On-Sale closet staples you can wear now and well into the new season.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published
-
Jenna Ortega Is Back in Her Grunge Beauty Era With a New Hair Color
Wednesday Addams, is that you?
By Ariel Baker Published
-
Inside Princess Diana's Secret Island Getaways—And How They Differed From William and Kate's
The late royal enjoyed (mostly) private vacations thanks to one man's help.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Princess Diana's Former Lover Speaks Out on Harry and William "Rift" in Rare Interview
James Hewitt shared his thoughts on how Diana would've handled the situation.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Sarah Ferguson Reflects on Her \201cMuch Loved Sister-in-Law\201d Princess Diana in New Message
The Duchess of York opened up about Diana's legacy on Instagram.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Meghan Markle Debuts a New Instagram Strategy in Diana-Approved Weekend Wear
The duchess soaked up some sun in a series of posts that departed from her usual content.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Princess Diana "Destroyed" Prince Charles's Belongings During Their Doomed Honeymoon
The couple had "blazing rows" throughout their trip on the Royal Yacht Britannia.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Princess Kate Raised Eyebrows By Wearing Princess Diana's Priceless Ring During This Risky Vacation Activity
It was a choice.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Prince Charles Sent Princess Diana an Unexpectedly Touching Message Before Their Royal Wedding
The late royal shared the details of his intimate card and personalized gift.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Prince Harry and Prince William Share This Parenting Conundrum as They Honor Princess Diana
The Prince of Wales and Duke of Sussex have found themselves in similar situations recently.
By Kristin Contino Published