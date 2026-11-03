The Coach Tabby Bag Just Got the Red-Carpet Treatment at the 2026 CFDA Fashion Awards

Saint Laurent's Anthony Vaccarello wasn't the only 2026 CFDA Fashion Awards attendee with a group of It girls on his guest list. Stuart Vevers, the creative director of Coach, welcomed Elle Fanning, Lola Tung, and PinkPantheress to his table at the American Museum of Natural History on November 2. Better yet, the American Accessory Designer of the Year nominee saved seats for the stars' respective Coach Tabby Bags.
The New York brand's ambassadors honored different dress codes at the CFDA Awards, but the Coach Tabby complemented them all. Fanning stacked a lingerie-looking slip dress beneath a black leather trench coat, both by Coach. The actor then chose a top-flap Tabby covered in pale pink sequins. Why the confetti? Fanning's going-out bag debuted during the Spring 2027 show, Coach's 85th birthday bash, where sequins were sprinkled onto a variety of It bags.
Twists on the '70s-era archival design continued once Tung arrived. The Summer I Turned Pretty star traded Fanning's trench for a long, black leather dress by Coach, of course. Then, she carried a contrasting Tabby Bag, complete with a crinkled, metallic silver sheen and matching hardware.
Now, Fanning is a staunch Tabby supporter, having sported the shoulder style at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, the Oct. 2025 premiere of Predator: Badlands, and a surplus of fashion shows. Tung, on the other hand, is loyal to the label's sustainable line, Coachtopia, rotating between different Alter/Ego designs. It seems she's widening her Coach horizons, though.
Last but not least, PinkPantheress rounded out the Tabby Trio at the CFDA Awards. The performer wore a gold lame bralette and maxi skirt with a trailing black bow from the Spring 2027 runway. Despite designing the new Chiii Bag with Coach, a ruby suede style with fuzzy fur trim, the "Boy's a Liar" singer accessorized with a custom metallic Tabby 26 bag that matched her set.
While the red carpet-ready purses aren't available to shop (just yet), Coach's catalog is overflowing with the storied Tabby silhouette. So, take your pick from the pieces below. Then, follow the leads of Fanning, Tung, and PinkPantheress, and wear it to your most formal holiday party.
Shop Coach Tabby Bags Inspired by the 2026 CFDA Fashion Awards
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Tabby Shoulder Bag 26
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Tabby Shoulder Bag 26
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Tabby Shoulder Bag 26
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Tabby Shoulder Bag 36
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Soft Tabby Shoulder Bag
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Soft Tabby Shoulder Bag 20
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Tabby Shoulder Bag 26 With Quilting
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Tabby Shoulder Bag 26 With Pillow Quilting
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Tabby Shoulder Bag 26, Inspired by Elle Fanning
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Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.