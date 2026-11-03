Harriet Sperling Shares the Inspiration Behind Her Princess Kate-Approved "Dream" Wedding Dress

When Harriet Sperling married Peter Phillips on June 6, royal watchers were eagerly awaiting to see what her bridal look would be like (and whether or not she’d wear a tiara). Princess Anne’s new daughter-in-law was a vision in white lace Emilia Wickstead, and in her first interview, Harriet shared the behind-the-scenes process in designing her “romantic, soft” wedding dress.
Speaking to Hello! magazine, Harriet shared the details of her big day, admitting, “It’s pretty emotional looking back at it.”
Princess Kate has long been a fan of Emilia Wickstead’s beautifully tailored dresses, and the New Zealand-born designer is who Harriet turned to for her wedding. "She is amazing and we became close during the process,” Harriet said of Wickstead. “She realized a dream for me, and I was so thrilled with it.”
The former NHS pediatric nurse walked down the aisle in a fitted, square-necked column dress, but like Princess Kate, her gown was covered in an intricate lace overlay with a high neck. The dress was inspired by 19th-century designs, as Wickstead told British Vogue, and also featured a nearly 10-foot train.
Harriet, who grew up not far from Princess Anne’s Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire, England, said that she drew inspiration from the area for her gown. “The lace was inspired by flowers you might find locally,” she said.
The new Mrs. Phillips is mom to a 14-year-old daughter, Georgina, from her first marriage, and stepmother to Peter’s two daughters, Savannah and Isla, whose mother is his first wife, Autumn Kelly. Harriet said that she kept the fact that it was a second marriage in mind when considering her “timeless” gown.
“The fit and cut of the dress had more to do with the fact that it was a second wedding,” she said. “It had a romantic, soft look about it.”
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Harriet got ready for the ceremony with her daughter and stepdaughters, sharing, "It was quite wet as it had rained that morning, but the girls kept my train completely white and immaculate. They did a really good job."
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.