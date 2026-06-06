Princess Beatrice Takes Style Tips From Princess Kate in Spring Florals at Harriet Sperling and Peter Phillip's Royal Wedding
The clever Royal Ascot rewear hails from one of the Princess of Wales's favorite brands.
Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling's royal wedding is taking place today, and multiple members of the Royal Family are in attendance. One of the first people to arrive was Princess Beatrice, who raided her closet for a classic dress from one of Princess Kate's favorite brands.
Princess Beatrice arrived alongside husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, with sister Princess Eugenie following closely behind. For the occasion, Princess Beatrice rewore a green floral Emilia Wickstead dress, which she previously wore to attend Royal Ascot in June 2024.
The Emilia Wickstead Brita Dress originally retailed for $2,990, and is constructed from a Green Festive Bouquet Taffeta Faille. For the royal wedding, Princess Beatrice accessorized the fresh dress with a beige bag, matching shoes, and a raffia hat.
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have remained relatively low-key throughout 2026, following the news that their parents, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson, are included in the Jeffrey Epstein files. As a result, Eugenie and Beatrice's joint appearance at their cousin Peter's wedding to Harriet marks an extremely important occasion.
Eugenie and Beatrice were joined at the nuptials by a number of Royal Family members, including Princess Kate and King Charles.
For the much-anticipated wedding ceremony, Harriet wore a classic white column wedding dress, featuring long lace sleeves and a high-neck. She accessorized her bridal style with a long embroidered veil and a sparkling diamond tiara.
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Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.