Princess Beatrice Takes Style Tips From Princess Kate in Spring Florals at Harriet Sperling and Peter Phillip's Royal Wedding

Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling's royal wedding is taking place today, and multiple members of the Royal Family are in attendance. One of the first people to arrive was Princess Beatrice, who raided her closet for a classic dress from one of Princess Kate's favorite brands.

Princess Beatrice arrived alongside husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, with sister Princess Eugenie following closely behind. For the occasion, Princess Beatrice rewore a green floral Emilia Wickstead dress, which she previously wore to attend Royal Ascot in June 2024.

The Emilia Wickstead Brita Dress originally retailed for $2,990, and is constructed from a Green Festive Bouquet Taffeta Faille. For the royal wedding, Princess Beatrice accessorized the fresh dress with a beige bag, matching shoes, and a raffia hat.

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Princess Beatrice arriving at Harriet Sperling's wedding. (Image credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have remained relatively low-key throughout 2026, following the news that their parents, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson, are included in the Jeffrey Epstein files. As a result, Eugenie and Beatrice's joint appearance at their cousin Peter's wedding to Harriet marks an extremely important occasion.

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice arrive at Harriet Sperling and Peter Phillips's wedding. (Image credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Eugenie and Beatrice were joined at the nuptials by a number of Royal Family members, including Princess Kate and King Charles.

Harriet Sperling and bridesmaids—daughter Georgina Sperling, and stepdaughters Savannah and Isla Phillips. (Image credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

For the much-anticipated wedding ceremony, Harriet wore a classic white column wedding dress, featuring long lace sleeves and a high-neck. She accessorized her bridal style with a long embroidered veil and a sparkling diamond tiara.