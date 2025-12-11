Swedish Court Confirms Princess Sofia Met Jeffrey Epstein "On a Few Occasions" After a Series of 2005 Emails Were Leaked

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden dazzled in her mother's 1990s gown at the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize ceremony in Stockholm on December 10, while sister Princess Madeleine wore a Princess Kate-inspired dress. But there was one member of the Swedish royal family who was missing on Thursday following news that she had been acquainted with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Prince Carl Philip's wife, Princess Sofia of Sweden, stayed home with her three children during this year's ceremony, including baby Princess Ines, who was born in February. On December 9, the royal court confirmed that Sofia, who was a model and reality star prior to meeting Carl Philip, had met Epstein "on a few occasions around 2005."

"The Royal Court notes the great media interest in the matter. We want to clarify and make it clear that this happened in social contexts, such as at a restaurant and a film premiere," a second statement added.

The Swedish royal family's comments comes after newspaper Dagens Nyheter published some 2005 emails between Epstein and financier Barbro Ehnbom, a Swedish businesswoman and friend of the princess's.

Princess Sofia is seen at the 2024 Nobel Peace Prize ceremony. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"This is Sofia, an aspiring actress who just arrived in New York," Ehnbom reportedly wrote in the email, attaching a photo of Sofia. "She's the girl I told you about before I left, who I thought you might like to meet. Maybe we can visit before you go on holiday?"

Epstein's reported reply reads: "I'm in the Caribbean. Does she want to come for a couple of days? I'll send a ticket." However, the royal court confirmed that Sofia did not take Epstein up on his invitation. Another email from Ehnbom notes that Epstein offered Sofia a place in an acting school.

"Reports that the Princess has received help from Epstein with acting training or a visa to the United States are incorrect. The Princess has thus never been in any form of dependence on him, nor has she had contact with him for 20 years," the court told Dagens Nyheter.

Princess Sofia is seen holding Princess Ines on her christening day next to sons Prince Alexander, Prince Gabriel, Prince Julian and husband Prince Carl Philip. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The emails in question happened three years before Epstein was convicted of soliciting prostitution in 2008. In 2019, the late financier was arrested on sex trafficking charges, and he died in his jail cell later in that year in a reported suicide.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's ongoing association with Epstein caused numerous scandals for the ex-prince and the Royal Family. In October, King Charles stripped his brother of his titles and honors and evicted him from Royal Lodge following new revelations about Andrew, ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, and the late sex offender.

As for former glamour model Sofia—who once posed topless with a snake around her neck—she starred in the Love Island-style reality show, Paradise Hotel, in 2005, making the finals before she was voted off. She then moved to NYC and studied accounting at the New York Institute of English and Business, working as a bartender, waitress and yoga teacher to support herself.

She met Prince Carl Philip through mutual friends after returning home to Sweden, and their relationship went public in 2010.

When asked about her past in a 2018 Swedish TV interview, Sofia said, "I don’t regret anything. All these experiences have made me the person I am. I wouldn’t have made those choices today."