When King Charles demoted Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, he also removed Sarah Ferguson's royal titles. The former Prince Andrew had remained close to his ex-wife, and the pair even lived together at Royal Lodge until they were both evicted. Now, new information about Ferguson's connection to Jeffrey Epstein has been made public, along with an allegation about the ex-Duchess of York's personal life.

As reported by the Sun, an email chain from the Epstein files apparently included details about one of Ferguson's employees. In a message dated November 27, 2010, the convicted sex offender asked his associate David Stern, "Who talks?" in reference to a negative piece of press about the former duchess.

Responding to Epstein, Stern wrote, "No idea! Details in the article seem very accurate." Epstein replied, "I know she called me yesterday...[J]ohnny blah blah." Stern retorted, "She is terrified about Johnny. He must know some dirty stuff."

Sarah Ferguson was allegedly worried about what a former personal assistant might divulge. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Epstein and Stern's conversation reportedly related to Ferguson's former personal assistant, Johnny O'Sullivan, to whom she allegedly owed approximately $136,000 at the time.

According to the Sun, emails seemingly confirm that Andrew and Sarah asked Epstein for financial help in order to pay O'Sullivan. The publication noted that, in one email, Epstein allegedly called the personal assistant a "little shit" for demanding the money he was owed following Ferguson's bankruptcy.

Jeffrey Epstein referenced Sarah Ferguson's employee in an email contained in the Epstein files. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The latest release from the Epstein files has further highlighted Ferguson's alleged friendship with the disgraced financier. For instance, in one January 2010 email, Ferguson allegedly told Epstein (via the Daily Mail ), "You are a legend. I really don't have the words to describe, my love, gratitude for your generosity and kindness. Xx I am at your service. Just marry me."