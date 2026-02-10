Princess Sofia Makes Public Statement After Appearing in the Epstein Files

It seems that very few European royal families have managed to escape the Epstein files, as it has been revealed that members of the British, Spanish, Danish, Norwegian, and Swedish royal families all appear in some context. Prince Carl-Philip’s wife, Princess Sofia of Sweden, appears in several e-mails to Jeffrey Epstein, where financier Barbro Ehnbom facilitated contact between then-Sofia Hellqvist and Epstein.

“I met him in a couple of social contexts,” the Swedish princess said to reporters at the Ctrl + Rights Youth Summit in Stockholm. “Now that I have read about the horrific crimes he committed against young women, I am so grateful that I have had nothing to do with him beyond those few occasions in my twenties.” Princess Sofia met Epstein when she was in her early twenties, before her relationship with Prince Carl-Philip. The Swedish palace stresses that Princess Sofia did not interact with Epstein after 2005, at which time she was only twenty one. They met once at Epstein’s office in New York, where she was offered acting lessons and a ticket to Epstein’s island—both opportunities she declined—at a restaurant, and again at a film premiere.

Princess Sofia speaks to reporters about her relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince Carl-Philip and Princess Sofia of Sweden on their wedding day. (Image credit: Getty Images)

“My thoughts go out to all the victims of these crimes, and I hope there will be justice in this case,” Princess Sofia told reporters standing outside the Intiman Theater in Stockholm. Princess Sofia is a passionate advocate for children and young people at risk, and her sister-in-law, Princess Madeleine, and mother-in-law, Queen Silvia of Sweden, are the honorary chair and founder of the World Childhood Foundation, which works to prevent sexual abuse and exploitation of children. Their work with vulnerable children and young people has undoubtedly made the ongoing Epstein revelations extremely difficult to comprehend.

Speaking of her very brief and informal meetings with Jeffrey Epstein, Princess Sofia told reporters, “thank goodness it was only that.”