Princess Sofia Makes Public Statement After Appearing in the Epstein Files
“Thank goodness it was only that,” Princess Sofia told reporters.
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Delivered daily
Marie Claire Daily
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Sent weekly on Saturday
Marie Claire Self Checkout
Exclusive access to expert shopping and styling advice from Nikki Ogunnaike, Marie Claire's editor-in-chief.
Once a week
Maire Claire Face Forward
Insider tips and recommendations for skin, hair, makeup, nails and more from Hannah Baxter, Marie Claire's beauty director.
Once a week
Livingetc
Your shortcut to the now and the next in contemporary home decoration, from designing a fashion-forward kitchen to decoding color schemes, and the latest interiors trends.
Delivered Daily
Homes & Gardens
The ultimate interior design resource from the world's leading experts - discover inspiring decorating ideas, color scheming know-how, garden inspiration and shopping expertise.
It seems that very few European royal families have managed to escape the Epstein files, as it has been revealed that members of the British, Spanish, Danish, Norwegian, and Swedish royal families all appear in some context. Prince Carl-Philip’s wife, Princess Sofia of Sweden, appears in several e-mails to Jeffrey Epstein, where financier Barbro Ehnbom facilitated contact between then-Sofia Hellqvist and Epstein.
“I met him in a couple of social contexts,” the Swedish princess said to reporters at the Ctrl + Rights Youth Summit in Stockholm. “Now that I have read about the horrific crimes he committed against young women, I am so grateful that I have had nothing to do with him beyond those few occasions in my twenties.” Princess Sofia met Epstein when she was in her early twenties, before her relationship with Prince Carl-Philip. The Swedish palace stresses that Princess Sofia did not interact with Epstein after 2005, at which time she was only twenty one. They met once at Epstein’s office in New York, where she was offered acting lessons and a ticket to Epstein’s island—both opportunities she declined—at a restaurant, and again at a film premiere.
“My thoughts go out to all the victims of these crimes, and I hope there will be justice in this case,” Princess Sofia told reporters standing outside the Intiman Theater in Stockholm. Princess Sofia is a passionate advocate for children and young people at risk, and her sister-in-law, Princess Madeleine, and mother-in-law, Queen Silvia of Sweden, are the honorary chair and founder of the World Childhood Foundation, which works to prevent sexual abuse and exploitation of children. Their work with vulnerable children and young people has undoubtedly made the ongoing Epstein revelations extremely difficult to comprehend.
Speaking of her very brief and informal meetings with Jeffrey Epstein, Princess Sofia told reporters, “thank goodness it was only that.”
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Christine Ross is a freelancer writer, royal expert, broadcaster and podcaster. She's worked with news outlets including the BBC, Glamour, Talk TV, ET, PBS, CNN and 20/20 to cover the foremost royal events of the last decade, from Prince George’s birth to the coronation of King Charles III.
She previously served as co-host of Royally Us, a weekly royal podcast by Us Weekly. As a freelance writer and royal commentator she provides expert commentary, historical context and fashion analysis about royal families worldwide, with an emphasis on the British Royal Family.