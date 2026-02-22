Crisis Consultant Shares How Princess Kate and Prince William Can Fix the "Royal Family's Reputation" Problem After Andrew's Epstein Scandal
"The heavy weight of this burden lies with William and Kate and what they're going to do."
In recent months, the Royal Family has faced a multitude of challenges, particularly due to renewed interest in Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's friendship with Jeffrey Epstein. According to one crisis consultant, the general public will be looking to Princess Kate and Prince William to rehabilitate the Royal Family's "reputation" following the former Duke of York's scandal.
Speaking to the Daily Mail, crisis consultant Mark Borkowski alleged that, as the future King and Queen, the Prince and Princess of Wales need to "establish the integrity of the Royal Family."
The consultant continued, "Really, what do William and Kate do? What do their generation do with the Crown, with all its soft power, its affairs of state, it's beginning to feel a little bit like a European monarchy."
As a result, Prince William will reportedly be faced with an immense challenge, especially since his disgraced uncle Andrew was arrested.
"The pressure on William to communicate what the Royal Family is going to be over the next 50 years falls squarely on his shoulders," Borkowski said. "The heavy weight of this burden on the Royal Family's reputation lies with William and Kate and what they're going to do."
The crisis consultant isn't the only expert to suggest that the Royal Family might struggle to fix the mess Andrew's Epstein scandal has created.
Speaking to People, royal author Robert Jobson explained, "When these things went on, he was Prince Andrew, Duke of York." Jobson continued, "He was right at the heart of the Royal Family and appointed by the late Queen and the government. It is one thing kicking him out now and saying he is a bad apple, but they didn't have due diligence in place."
Furthermore, Jobson said, "The problem will be—who knew what and when and why was nothing done?" Essentially, Kate and William seemingly have quite a long road ahead of them when it comes to mending the damage caused by Andrew's saga.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.