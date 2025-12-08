Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has experienced some major changes in 2025. In October, Andrew announced he would be relinquishing his official royal titles following renewed concerns regarding his friendship with disgraced financier, Jeffrey Epstein. He was also served with an eviction notice on Royal Lodge in Windsor, and is expected to move out in early 2026. But according to some royal experts, the "humiliation" won't necessarily end when Andrew moves to a new property.

During an episode of the Daily Mail's "Palace Confidential," the outlet's royal editor, Rebecca English, claimed that the Royal Family would be looking for ways to reduce Andrew's allowance. English suggested that the royals would be hoping they could "knock off a few pounds here or there," as "no-one wants to see public money being paid to Andrew" (via the Express).

It's also been reported that Royal Lodge, the property Andrew is leaving, will need extensive repairs after the former Duke of York moves out. "The suggestion is that the entire half a million pounds [approximately $665,000] that he could have got back for having to leave his lease early could be swallowed up by the repairs," English explained. "The truth is we don't entirely know yet because he's still living there and they're trying to assess it while he's there."

Royal Lodge in Windsor. (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Royal expert Richard Eden also weighed in during the show, saying, "I think all of us would miss half a million pounds [approximately $665,000]. Remember in the future he is going to be dependent on The King's generosity. He's going to be living at The King's private estate, Sandringham, and given an allowance by his brother The King." Eden continued, "So nice for him to have a bit of your own pocket money."

Royal Lodge in Windsor. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fellow expert and editor Jo Elvin noted that Andrew's future situation could be somewhat "humiliating." English agreed, saying, "We don't know where he's getting his other sources of income from and it sounds like he might have no choice." Basically, the future is likely to be quite different for the former Duke of York.