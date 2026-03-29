Earlier this year, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor moved out of Royal Lodge in Windsor and into Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate. His future home, Marsh Farm, is reportedly undergoing renovations ready for the former prince's arrival. But a new report has suggested that the ex-Duke of York has been instructed to "leave no trace" of his existence at his former property. Plus, Andrew's latest hobby has been revealed as "sitting in" a "moss-riddled" caravan.

Speaking to the Mirror, one royal source claimed, "Andrew was told everything has to be out [of Royal Lodge] and absolutely nothing was to be left behind. He hasn't been back to collect anything...Everything has to be out by the weekend and we've been told no trace of the former occupants or staff should remain."

The publication also alleged, "A number of skips have been loaded and removed from the estate, with removal vans seen coming and going. Staff have also been setting fire to further unwanted belongings of their own."

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One royal source claimed, "Andrew was told everything has to be out [of Royal Lodge] and absolutely nothing was to be left behind." (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to the outlet, "Palace sources insisted the burning of furniture and other items on the estate belonged to Andrew's former staff. "

The Mirror also alleged that the former duke "appeared downcast" while looking at some horses, following reports that he was "banned from riding" altogether.

As for how Andrew is remaining busy, the Mail on Sunday claimed the ex-royal has an unusual new hobby. "The reality of [Andrew's] radically altered situation was underlined when he took delivery of a secondhand static caravan a few days ago, which has been propped up on bricks in his back garden, bearing signs of moss," the publication explained, while labeling the vehicle "moss-riddled."

A royal source elaborated to the outlet, "Andrew uses it himself, would you believe, and what's more shocking is, he likes it. He really is a changed man; he's enjoyed sitting in the caravan. It's novel for him."

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A removal van spotted leaving Andrew's former property, Royal Lodge. (Image credit: Getty Images)

An additional source told the outlet, "People thought the caravan was for his staff, but he doesn't really have any. The staff who work elsewhere at Sandringham already help out, but many are reluctant to live in."

Until renovations on his new home are complete, Andrew will reportedly be "enjoying sitting" in his "moss-riddled" caravan.